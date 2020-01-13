Discover the Latest Information and Seize Market Opportunities in the Annual Event of the CRO & CMO Industry at ICSE China 2020

As the pharmaceutical market demands in China continue to grow, China's pharmaceutical policies become gradually clear, which provides broad space for the development of pharmaceutical enterprises. The CRO & CMO industry, an important part of the R&D industry chain of pharmaceutical enterprises, has also ushered in important development opportunities. The Asia-Pacific region, a representative of the emerging CRO & CMO markets, is now in the golden period of development, leading the world with the compound annual growth rate of over 20%.

Gathering Chinese and overseas quality enterprises

90% of the booths of ICSE China 2020 already booked

ICSE China has become a one-stop promotion platform for CROs & CMOs to publicize brands and expand markets by virtue of its advantages of highly internationalization and full coverage of the pharmaceutical industry. Over 90% of the booths have been booked by the middle of Nov. 2019. Well-known Chinese and overseas CROs and CMOs such as Porton, Asymchem, LinkChem, PharmaBlock, Sphinx, ABA, Sundia, and Chemspec have confirmed their continued participation and will display their latest technologies and relevant services onsite in areas of pharmaceutical custom synthesis, biotech clinical research, medicinal chemistry, and registration and regulation, etc.

Focusing on pharmaceutical R&D dynamics

A sneak peek into the concurrent conferences and activities onsite

ICSE China 2020 will join hands with professional institutions and media to hold several pharmaceutical R&D summits and events focusing on heated topics of CRO & CMO, bio-medicine, and new drug R&D, etc. They will closely follow the international frontier situation and set up an information exchange platform integrating business, networking, and knowledge for the insiders.

2020 Pharmaceutical Research Conference

China-World Innovation and Development Forum

7th China bioLIVE Outlook Summit

bioLIVE Outlook Summit Bio S&T

Register now for ICSE China 2020. For more information please refer to www.cphi-china,cn/icse/en

ICSE China 2020

June 22-24, 2020, SNIEC, Shanghai, China

Organizer: Informa Markets, CCCMHPIE, Sinoexpo Informa Markets

Media Contact:

Ms. Yingqi Shi

E: yingqi.shi@imsinoexpo.com

T: +86 21-33392421

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075471/ICSE_China.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075473/Leading_Exhibitors.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075472/Conferences_and_Activities.jpg

SOURCE ICSE China