Discover a Taste of Murcia: BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® opens FRUTERÍA - a Vibrant Greengrocer Themed Pop-Up

Open from 1pm - 9.30pm on Friday 26th and 12pm - 9:30pm on Saturday 27th November

Ticket price: £20 pp includes Spanish sharing board and Premier Cru cocktail

Book via EVENTBRITE

Today BOMBAY SAPPHIRE announces that it will be opening the doors to a unique shopping, food and drink experience, bringing a taste of Spain to the streets of Shoreditch in celebration of the brand's latest launch – Bombay Sapphire PREMIER CRU Murcian Lemon. Open for two days, the pop-up is a collaboration with Spanish Artist, Coco Davez, who has transformed the Great Eastern Street canvas into a vibrant, Spanish greengrocers. Nestled within the greengrocer setting is an intimate tapas and cocktail bar, where guests will enjoy Spanish sharing board and a host of exquisite cocktails.

FRUTERÍA will feature a shop for passersby to step inside and browse Spanish inspired delicacies, with packaging that has been designed by Coco Davez, making each item a collectable, keepsake piece of art in its own right. The range includes authentic produce such as lemon infused olive oil, Spanish almonds, lemon preserve and Mediterranean olives. Shoppers will also be able to pick up a 70cl bottle of Bombay Sapphire PREMIER CRU Murcian Lemon for £30 and FeverTree Indian Tonic Water to create the perfect G&T at home. For cocktail aficionados, a bottled cocktail by famous bartender Rich Woods, has been created for the pop-up. The 200ml Lemon Posset will be available to purchase at the FRUTERÍA for £12.

FRUTERÍA will provide Londoners with the perfect place to stop and spend time with friends and family, particularly those looking to do something a little different in the run up to the festive season. The Mediterranean dining experience includes a set menu, which is available for £20 pp (£40 for 2 people minimum) with a host of seasonal Spanish dishes beautifully presented on a sharing board.

The drinks menu includes a sophisticated but classic Premier Cru Murcian Lemon & Tonic, a delicately sparkling Premier Cru French 75, the Premier Cru Aviation with a cherry twist, plus a guest serve provided by mixology extraordinaire, Ryan Chetiyawardana. Ryan's cocktail features Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, lemon & melon husk-infused fino, lemon, rosemary bitters and absinthe. Using leftover lemon husks from Lyaness, and using the melon rinds that are left over from the garnish the drink looks to lift the citrus brightness from within Bombay Sapphire's Premier Cru. Cocktails are available at £11 each.

A majority percentage of profits from the shopping and dining experience will be donated to The Drinks Trust – a drinks industry community organisation providing care and support to the people who form the drinks industry workforce, both past and present.

Visit Eventbrite to book a FRUTERÍA ticket and time slot for £40 for 2 people, or walk up for tables of up to 6 people for food and/or drink (subject to availability). Open from 1pm - 9.30pm on Friday 26th and 12noon - 9.30pm on Saturday 27th November.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693833/Bombay_Sapphire.jpg

SOURCE Bombay Sapphire