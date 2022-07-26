Disaster Recovery as a Service Market to be Valued at US$ 47.06 Billion by 2031, TMR Report

Vast spending of enterprises on development of internal IT infrastructure across industry verticals expands growth frontiers of disaster as a recovery service market

Advantages of viable cost-effective solution substantiate growing popularity of disaster recovery as a service solutions among micro-small-and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs)

WILMINGTON, Del., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The disaster recovery as a service market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. TMR report for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market demand analysis covers revenue estimates, key segments, and competitive landscape during the forecast period. An in-depth analysis of top DRaaS providers and disaster recovery services 2022 is a highlight of the report.

Need for cost-effective and faster data recovery solutions across industry verticals due to natural calamities, technical variations, and human errors that could lead to revenue loss, business downtime, and reduced employee productivity fuels the growth of disaster recovery as a service market. Emergence of disaster recovery as a service enables organizations to afford off-site disaster recovery solutions which helps in replicating and hosting servers on a third-party vendor site.

Establishment of in-house data center is subject to various threats that can have significant impact on business continuity and IT infrastructure. Interruption in operations can occur in any size of business, from SMEs to large enterprises and even MNCs.

Rise in regulatory compliance, advancements in IT infrastructure, need for business continuity, cybersecurity issues, improved RPO, backup facility, and need for data protection as a service among businesses are expected to drive the adoption of disaster as a service among businesses in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to display the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Scope of growth for disaster recovery companies in the region emanate from key disaster recovery service providers based in China and India.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3622

Disaster Recovery as a Service – Key Findings of the Report

Disadvantages of in-house data center pertaining to impact on business continuity and IT infrastructure spurs demand for disaster recover as a service solutions. Natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, human threats that comprise network attacks, and environmental interruptions such as long-term power failure interrupt data center operations.

Demand for cost-effective backup and disaster recovery services that has critical advantage of reduced operational risk and continual business operations especially for SMEs underscores growth. Scalability as per requirement, pay-per-use model, geographic redundancy, and faster restoration of server/data are some other advantages of disaster recovery as a service solutions.

Increase in adoption of operational recovery goals such as recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time objective (RTO) that plays an important role to reduce downtime to restore business operations spurs uptake of disaster recovery as a service

Expanding digitization which is subject to cyber-attacks to disrupt enterprise operations and have serious impact on business generates need for data backup and disaster recovery solutions and services. Threat to cybersecurity as well as risk of ransomware attacks compels the need to secure data centers by adopting hosted backup and disaster recovery-as-a-service solutions.

North America held key share of disaster recovery as a service market in 2021. Incessant digitization of BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, government, and telecommunication sectors propels the disaster recovery as a service market of the region. Furthermore, increasing risk of data loss to lead to business loss substantiate demand for best disaster recovery as a service solutions in the region.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=3622

Disaster Recovery as a Service – Growth Drivers

Immense cost and flexibility benefits of cloud-based disaster recovery solutions over their traditional counterpart propels disaster recovery as a service market

Advantages of faster data recovery, simplicity in testing, and automation of DRaaS solutions as compared to traditional disaster recovery plans favors adoption

Disaster Recovery as a Service – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the disaster recovery as a service are;

Microsoft

VMware Inc.

iLand

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

The Disaster Recovery as a Service Market is segmented as follows;

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, by Service Model

Managed

Self-service

Assisted

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=3622

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, by Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, by End-use Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government & Lifesciences

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

It and Telecom Research Reports

Data Brokers Market - The global data brokers market is expected to reach US$ 462.4 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031

Application Performance Monitoring Market - The global application performance monitoring market is expected to exceed value of US$ 18.2 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031

E-commerce Independent Software Vendors [ISVs] Market - The global e-commerce independent software vendors (ISVs) market is expected to reach US$ 56.59 Bn by the end of 2031

Email Marketing Software Market - The global email marketing software market is expected to reach value of US$ 3.3 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2031

Sales Enablement Software Market - The global sales enablement software market is expected to reach US$ 11.55 Bn by the end of 2031, advance at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2031

Digital Experience Monitoring [DEM] Market - The global digital experience monitoring (DEM) market size is expected to reach US$ 6.53 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031

Price Optimization and Management Software Market - The global price optimization and management software market is expected to cross the value of US$ 6.5 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2031

Construction Robots Market - The global construction robots market is expected to reach value of US$ 359.6 Mn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research