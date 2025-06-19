Direct Air Capture Market Poised for Explosive 43.3% CAGR Growth, Reaching USD 6.93 Billion by 2035 | Meticulous Research®

Climate technology sector sees explosive growth as companies invest billions in carbon removal solutions to meet net-zero commitments

REDDING, Calif., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global direct air capture market will surge from $136.5 million in 2024 to $6.93 billion by 2035, representing a 43.3% CAGR from 2025, according to new research from Meticulous Research®.

The comprehensive market analysis, titled "Direct Air Capture Market by Technology (Solid Sorbent Systems, Liquid Solvent Systems, Membrane-Based Systems), Capture Method (Chemical Absorption, Membrane Separation), End User (Oil & Gas, Chemical Industry, Transportation) - Global Forecast to 2035," reveals that climate urgency and corporate net-zero commitments are driving the adoption of carbon removal technologies across industries.

"Direct air capture has evolved from experimental technology to essential infrastructure for achieving global climate goals," said Uddhav Sable, Research Director at Meticulous Research®. "With over 70 countries committed to net-zero targets and more than 3,000 companies establishing science-based climate goals, atmospheric CO2 removal is becoming critical for hard-to-abate sectors including aviation, shipping and heavy industry."

Carbon Credit Economics Drive Investment

Rising carbon credit prices are transforming direct air capture economics, with high-quality removal credits commanding premium prices exceeding $600 per ton. Voluntary carbon markets are projected to reach $100 billion annually by 2030, creating sustainable revenue streams for DAC project operators.

Government policy support is accelerating deployment through substantial incentives. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act provides up to $180 per ton in tax credits for direct air capture with permanent storage, while European Union carbon border adjustment mechanisms establish regulatory drivers complementing financial incentives.

"Economic viability has dramatically improved as carbon credit prices appreciate and government incentives reduce project risks," Uddhav noted. "DAC companies have attracted over $2 billion in venture capital and corporate investment during the past two years, with funding increasingly focused on commercial-scale deployment."

Technology Segments Show Distinct Growth Patterns

Solid sorbent systems dominate the overall carbon capture current in 2025 through proven operational reliability and demonstrated scalability in commercial applications. Companies including Climeworks and Carbon Engineering have validated solid sorbent systems in operational facilities, establishing technical benchmarks for industry deployment.

However, membrane-based systems represent the fastest-growing technology category, offering continuous operation capabilities and reduced chemical inputs compared to traditional absorption methods. Recent breakthroughs in selective membrane materials enable efficient CO2 separation while minimizing energy consumption.

Industrial Applications Expand Market Reach

The oil and gas sector represents the largest end-user segment, leveraging captured CO2 for enhanced oil recovery while addressing corporate carbon neutrality commitments. Major energy companies including ExxonMobil, Chevron and BP are investing billions in DAC infrastructure as part of comprehensive decarbonization strategies.

Chemical manufacturers demonstrate the highest growth as they integrate captured atmospheric CO2 as feedstock for sustainable production. This carbon utilization approach creates economic value while removing CO2 from the atmosphere, enabling circular carbon economy development.

Transportation sectors including aviation and shipping increasingly rely on direct air capture for offsetting unavoidable emissions. Airlines including United, American and Delta have committed to purchasing millions of tons of DAC-based carbon removal credits, creating substantial demand for permanent CO2 removal services.

Regional Markets Show Divergent Growth Strategies

North America maintains market leadership through supportive federal and state policies, substantial private investment and operational commercial facilities. The United States hosts the world's largest operational DAC facilities while providing generous tax incentives for carbon removal projects.

Europe leads innovation through Switzerland's operational commercial facilities and comprehensive carbon removal policies. Companies like Climeworks have demonstrated commercial viability while European policymakers develop carbon removal mandates creating sustained demand.

Asia-Pacific demonstrates the highest regional growth potential through China's massive industrial decarbonization requirements and government investments in carbon capture research. China's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060 creates enormous market opportunities for technology providers.

Investment Landscape Creates Growth Opportunities

Strategic partnerships between technology providers and end users are accelerating market development while sharing risks associated with large-scale projects. These collaborations combine technical expertise with operational experience and financial resources necessary for gigaton-scale carbon removal.

Carbon utilization applications including sustainable fuels, chemicals and building materials create additional revenue streams improving project economics. These applications generate premium prices for captured CO2 while meeting growing demand for sustainable products across industries.

The competitive landscape features dynamic competition between established engineering companies, specialized carbon capture developers and renewable energy integrators. Key participants include Carbon Engineering Ltd., Climeworks AG, Global Thermostat LLC, Heirloom Carbon Technologies Inc., Carbfix ehf., Svante Inc. and Verdox Inc.

