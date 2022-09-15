Dipharma SA honored as one of the best companies to work for in Switzerland for 2022

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dipharma SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company specialized in high quality and improved medicines for rare diseases, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work for in Switzerland. During the assessment, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, learning opportunities, trust and personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition among the employer of choice in Switzerland.

Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

"We are proud to have achieved the Best Places to Work certification in our first year of participation to this very thorough evaluation program" said Marc-Olivier Geinoz, CEO and founder of the company. "With this, I wish to heartily thank our employees for their very positive valuations in each dimension surveyed, as well as their ongoing engagement to promote a positive work culture. I also congratulate our leaders and HR team for the role they play every day to make our company an employer of choice."

96% of employees find Dipharma SA a great employer. When compared to the cut-off scores, as well as country and industry benchmarks, the company scored particularly high on the physical environment and on the way it treats individual differences (gender, ethnicity, color, religion, age, disability, origin, family ties, etc.).

"Our result is particularly relevant as we had 100% participation in the anonymous employee satisfaction survey" said Angela Tanieli, HR director. "From the survey and valuable analysis provided by Best Places to Work, we have also identified a few areas where there is room for improvement, to become an even better employer in the future, and I am keen to start working on these immediately."

About Dipharma

Dipharma S.A. is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company, developing high quality, improved, medicines for rare diseases. Dipharma S.A. is part of a third-generation group of family-owned companies that have grown to a global presence.

With a portfolio of generic orphan products for the treatment of Phenylketonuria, Gaucher Disease, Hereditary Tyrosinemia Type 1, Urea Cycle Disorders and others, Dipharma S.A. provides improved solutions for patients affected by inborn metabolic diseases at an affordable cost and with a global reach.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against the best practices.

