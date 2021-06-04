DiNovA's Israel Incubator officially opens its office in Caesarea

DiNovA Medtech is not new to Israel. Its leadership team and portfolio companies have long been actively involved in Israel's industry ecosystem. Through a number of collaborations and company or fund investment, DiNovA Medtech has already built its network with medical experts, engineers and venture capitals in Israel. Professor Chaim Lotan helped co-found DiNovA's Israel Incubator back in 2020, and was officially appointed as CMO of the Incubator in April 2020 . Now after a whole year, the Incubator officially opens its Caesarea office for business. The Incubator is established to promote cutting-edge medtech technologies, especially digital health innovations, by bridging Israeli medtech talents with the China market.

The office of DiNovA's Israel Incubator is located in Caesarea Industry and Business Park. It is surrounded by many international high-tech and medtech enterprises, such as Medtronic, Edwards, Cisco, etc. The incubator is expected to launch about 2 to 3 medtech innovations or digital medical projects every year.

Mr. Zhao Yiwei, Co-Founder and CEO of DiNovA Medtech, said: "Global collaboration over innovation has great significance to DiNovA's business model. Over the years, investment and cooperation of projects in Israel have given us confidence to further increase our footprint in Israel. Building DiNovA Israel Incubator can accelerate the discovery of talents and incubation of innovative technologies here locally in Israel. We will leverage DiNovA's experience and resources to help build technologies that truly fit China healthcare system, and to introduce them to Chinese KOLs and patients."

Professor Chaim Lotan, Co-Founder and CMO of DiNovA Israel Incubator said, "I've witnessed DiNovA's active global collaboration over the past decade. DiNovA's Israel Incubator was established in April 2020. After a full year, despite the pandemic slowed our pace, we are still able to get a new office established and now open for business. The physical office will allow more local medtech industry experts to be able to come together to explore collaboration opportunities. At the moment, two companies have moved into the office and there are a few more projects under assessment."

