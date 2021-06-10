Dinosaurs, DJs and dancing at Cheshire's first socially distanced festival, The Tatton Park Pop Up Festival

Manfords Comedy Club with Jason Manford

Family days out including The Princess Tea Party, Milkshake Live!, Jurassic Earth, Kidchella and Brainiac Live

DJ nights Judge Jules Live , Ibiza Symphonic, DJ Spoony Presents UK Garage in the House and a Centreforce Radio takeover

Live music from the Brand New Heavies, Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show supported by the Real Thing

Tribute nights with world-famous acts including direct from London's West End, ABBA MANIA, Killer Queen and One Night of Tina

Experience shows including The Greatest Show, Lost in Music, Musicals By The Lake, Mamma Mia, The Family Show and Kids Pop

Sunday Sessions with new and emerging artists and themed entertainment

A closing grand finale with Brutus Gold's Love Train on August Bank Holiday Sunday

And more acts still to be announced!

Each event will host 166 distanced "Squares" accommodating up to six people each, complete with seating and set against the stunning scenery of Tatton Park's lake.

Gastro-style food and premium brand drinks will complete the experience, with partners including Laurent-Perrier and Peroni. Guests can also order hampers to be delivered to their Squares.



Saving Grace Events is the company behind Tatton Park Pop Up Festival. Rebecca Hartley, founder of Saving Grace Events, says: "This summer we're bringing music, fun and excitement to Tatton Park with a 10-week long pop up festival that really does deliver something for everyone. Tatton is a stunning location for live events and we have created a line-up that spans family events, live music, DJs, Sunday Sessions and much more. With Tatton Mere providing a gorgeous lakeside backdrop, the festival will create days and nights that everyone can remember forever."

Each event includes a number of VIP tickets, which will include premium outdoor furniture, table service and a private VIP washroom, along with a private bar operated by the famous Menagerie restaurant and bar.

The Tatton Park Festival will begin on Friday 25 June and run until bank holiday Sunday 29 August 2021. The full line-up can be found at tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk.

Each event will be socially distanced and the festival team has developed multiple contingency plans allowing for variations on Covid-19 restrictions, so would-be revellers can rest assured that the events will go ahead in compliance with whatever restrictions are in place.

For a full list of events and to buy tickets, visit www.tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk. Ticket prices vary on event, full pricing details are available online.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1530736/Tatton_Park_Pop_Up_Festival_Rebecca_Hartley.jpg

https://tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk



