Dimethyl Carbonate Market to Reach a Valuation of US$553.3 Mn due to Rising use of the Chemical Across Several Industries - TMR

ALBANY, New York, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global dimethyl carbonate market features a fragmented and competitive nature owing to the presence of small and large companies. However, trouble in gaining the license and certificate for new plants is creating a hurdle to the entry of new players in the global dimethyl carbonate market. In addition to this factor, the market players are struggling to produce desired quality products by complying with the regulations implicated on the use of advanced technology and emissions. Some of the prominent players in the market are HaiKe Chemical Group, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI), Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., UBE Industries Limited, Arrow Chemical Group Corporation, and Alfa Aesar.

Request A Sample of Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8245

Widening Applications across Several Industries Propels Market Growth

Thriving expansion of applications of the dimethyl carbonate across several end use industries is driving growth of the global dimethyl carbonate market. Additionally, the compound has robust applications as solvents owing to its excellent properties. Thus, it is witnessing higher demand than other toxic compounds such as phosgene. Owing to its less toxicity and suitable properties, the compound is witnessing high adoption from pharmaceuticals for production of antibiotics including ciprofloxacin and carbadox. All-encompassing, these factors are estimated to boost the dimethyl carbonate market in future.

Is something restraining your company's growth in the Dimethyl Carbonate Market? Ask for the report brochure here

Additionally, less toxic properties of the dimethyl carbonate are leading to increasing its adoption across pesticides manufacturing. Expansion of the pesticides manufacturing is fueling its consumption, which is benefiting growth of the global dimethyl carbonate market. Moreover, the compound is witnessing growth on the back of a surge in uptake of electronics and hybrid vehicle. Along with these industries, the compound has applications in the manufacturing of paints and coatings and biofuel, which in turn boosts the market growth. Thanks to all these factors, the dimethyl carbonate market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during forecast period from 2017 to 2025, and is likely to reach a valuation of US$553.3 Mn by 2025-end.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Dimethyl Carbonate Market here

Eco-Friendly Nature of Product Drives the Market Growth

The rising manufacturing of polycarbonate in order to cater to the demand in the automotive and electronics industries is propelling growth of the global dimethyl carbonate market and is estimated to propel growth in coming years as well. Further, it is considered as a greener alternative for industrial production of polycarbonates as it does not produce phenols or acids as bi-products. Rising concerns for producing the eco-friendly products of the thermoplastics have a greater impact on the demand for dimethyl carbonate. Moreover, environmental concerns among people and governmental bodies have led to the implication of stringent regulations for protecting environmental health. This is further augmenting growth of the dimethyl carbonate market.

Regionally, the dimethyl carbonate market in Asia Pacific grabbed the leading position in 2016, in terms of value and volume. This is attributable to a higher consumption from developing countries such as China and Japan. Major consumption of dimethyl carbonate in these countries is witnessed in the production of polycarbonates, while in India, pharmaceutical industry is a key consumer for manufacturing of antibiotics. Additionally, Europe stood at the second position in the global dimethyl carbonate market in 2016. In comparison, North America held more than 20% share of the global dimethyl carbonate market in 2016. However, this share is estimated to decline in the coming years and the region is estimated to record a sluggish growth rate over the forecast period.

Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=8245<ype=S

This information is encompassed in t he report by TMR, titled, "Dimethyl Carbonate Market (Synthesis - Transesterification and Oxidation of Methyl Carbonylation; Application - Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides, Solvents, Alternative Fuel Additives, and Polycarbonates) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025."

For the study, the dimethyl carbonate market has been segmented as follows:

Synthesis

Transesterification

Oxidation of Methyl Carbonylation

Application

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Solvents

Alternative Fuel Additives

Polycarbonates

Geography

North America

U.S.



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Browse Chemicals and Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Barium Carbonate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/barium-carbonate-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/barium-carbonate-market.html Calcium Carbonate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/calcium-carbonate-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/calcium-carbonate-market.html Manganese Carbonate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/manganese-carbonate-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/manganese-carbonate-market.html Polycarbonate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polycarbonate-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research