Dignitana signs distributor B&Co Group to support Benelux Growth

STOCKHOLM, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitana, world leader in scalp cooling innovation, has signed with leading distributor B&Co Group to drive growth in the Benelux region. Based in Ghent, B&Co now becomes the exclusive provider of The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System in Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg. The agreement kicks off with the sale of two DigniCap devices which are used by cancer centers to minimize hair loss from chemotherapy.

With over 30 years of experience in multiple sectors focused on innovation in high tech medical devices, B&Co specializes in dermatology, orthopaedics, laser technology and oncology.

"Innovation is a key component of our business, and in that regard, we align well with Dignitana," said Bob Geerts, CEO and Founder of B&Co Group. "As supplier we strive to provide the best quality devices, and we are very excited to introduce the next generation DigniCap Delta system to the oncology sector in Benelux. Infection prevention is a priority for our customers, and DigniCap effectively addresses this with their unique single patient cap system."

"The B&Co Group are experts in selling cutting edge medical devices and are known for their commitment to after-sales service and support," said William Cronin, Dignitana CEO. "We value their experience and deep relationships with healthcare leaders in the region and consider this partnership an important step in advancing our strategic initiatives in Europe."

Cancer rates in the Benelux region are among the highest worldwide, with Belgium, Luxembourg and The Netherlands listed as first, second and third for breast cancer incidences in women by the World Cancer Research Fund.

The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System minimizes hair loss from chemotherapy for cancer patients with solid tumors such as breast, ovarian and prostate cancer. Recognized internationally as a standard of care and quality of life advancement for cancer patients, scalp cooling is listed as a treatment recommendation in the clinical practice guidelines published by European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) and Cancer Australia. FDA-cleared DigniCap is available in cancer centers around the globe including medical facilities in 12 European countries.

