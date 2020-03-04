Digitize Insurance Processes With Newgen at Future of Insurance 2020, Sydney, Australia

Newgen to showcase its digital automation platform at booth #20

SYDNEY, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software Technologies Pty Ltd, a global provider of low code automation platform managing content, processes, and communication, announced today that it is participating as a silver sponsor at the Future of Insurance event, to be held at the Hilton, Sydney, Australia on March 5, 2020.

This event will feature a session on the 'Future of Automation Using Low Code Technology', delivered by Newgen expert. The session will feature key insights on how insurance organizations can leverage low code technology to jumpstart their digital transformation journey.

Business leaders can also connect with Newgen's subject matter experts at booth #20 to experience Newgen's applications for customer onboarding, AI-powered underwriting, claims processing, customer servicing, and customer communication. Built on a digital automation platform, with low code capability, these applications are user-friendly and offer flexibility for future adaptation. Using these applications, enterprises can stay on top of regulations, drive operational efficiency, and deliver superior customer experience.

"This event is an opportunity for leaders in the insurance industry to learn how Newgen's applications can be leveraged to overcome digital transformation challenges and drive continuous process improvement. Our purpose-built applications help enterprises drive end-to-end automation, deliver contextual content services, and provide omni-channel customer engagement for increased agility and a delightful customer journey," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Newgen's digital automation platform helps businesses to bridge process, content, and communication silos and integrate the various capabilities needed to build intuitive business applications. Furthermore, the platform is infused with modern technologies, such as mobility, analytics, cloud, robotic process automation (RPA), and artificial intelligence (AI), to help organizations accelerate their digital journey.

About Newgen Software Technologies Pty Ltd:

Newgen Software Technologies Pty Ltd is a global provider of business process management, enterprise content management, and customer communication management applications and large, mission-critical solutions deployed at the world's leading insurance firms, governmental organizations, BPOs and IT companies, banks, and healthcare organizations.

