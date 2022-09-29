Digital Workplace Market to Witness Impressive Expansion of USD 134.95 Billion with Highest CAGR Of 22.20% during the Forecast Period of 2022 To 2029

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "Global Digital Workplace Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This Digital Workplace market report serves business purposes and endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques. Under competitive analysis section, major key players existing in the market are mentioned along with various details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and their different strategies which make them thrive in the market. This Digital Workplace market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market. The Digital Workplace report focuses on major driving factors of the market and the market restraints which generally causes inhibition.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital workplace market was valued at USD 27.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 134.95 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 22.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Market Synopsis:

A digital workplace is a collection of environments, platforms, and tools used to align people, technology, and business processes to improve or enhance operational efficiency and achieve business goals. The availability of new tools and technology aids in improving staff management and providing a unified experience, allowing organisations to grasp digital dexterity for the development of cutting-edge digital business services.

Technology has altered how employees work. Organizations now run on digital workplace platforms that employees can access from anywhere, at any time, as long as they have a device (laptop, computer, etc.) and internet access. A digital workplace is the basic set of digital tools that employees use to complete their tasks. Virtual meeting tools, instant messaging, enterprise social media tools, and automated workflows are just a few examples.

Key Opportunities:

Organizations' increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility contributes to market growth. It improves flexibility and mobility while saving time on hardware and software licencing and device management for company-owned devices. It changes the nature of workplaces and processes, aided by organisational restructuring, and reduces businesses' operational expenditure. Furthermore, workplaces are expected to implement more cloud-based and flexibility-enhancing accessibility solutions with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Virtual Reality (VR). These benefits and advancements will propel the industry forward during the forecast period.

Recent development

In November 2021 VergeSense, a San Francisco , California -based company that develops technologies to track physical office usage, announced that it had raised $60 million in a series C round led by Scale Venture Partners. The proceeds, according to CEO Dan Ryan , will be used to support R&D and growth as VergeSense seeks to expand its international customer base.

, -based company that develops technologies to track physical office usage, announced that it had raised in a series C round led by Scale Venture Partners. The proceeds, according to CEO , will be used to support R&D and growth as VergeSense seeks to expand its international customer base. In April 2021 Happeo and AODocs joined forces to create a rich integration, offering Google Workspace as a better alternative to Microsoft SharePoint. The companies enable employees to use familiar Google Apps while allowing organisations to automate repetitive tasks and improve collaboration across departments and regions.

Major Coverage in the Digital Workplace Market Report:

Detailed analysis of Global Digital Workplace Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the digital workplace industry and their futuristic growth outlook

and their futuristic growth outlook Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Key Growth Drivers:

Digital workplace assists in attaining High efficiency, productivity and organisational agility

A digital workplace assists in attracting, retaining, engaging, and motivating employees. Employees can use their own devices, and the digital workplace policies allow for a variety of work styles. End users receive a fit-for-purpose workplace bundle customised to their needs when persona-based models are used instead of single services. Employee content and data are securely embedded in collaboration tools, corporate drop boxes, and cloud storage, allowing employees to access data from any device, in any location, and at any time, whether they are in the office or working remotely. Access to this data boosts efficiency while also increasing productivity and organisational agility. Employees can use digital workplace solutions to improve their communication, collaboration, and connections with one another.

High adoption from SMEs is providing growth opportunities

SMEs that implement digital workplace solutions gain a competitive advantage in the industry by increasing productivity, cost savings, a more mobile and agile workforce, increased flexibility, and adaptability in the marketplace. It is critical for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to focus on their business operations and growth, as well as to strengthen their position in their industry. As a result, SMEs across all industries are adopting digital workplace services in order to sustain and remain competitive in the market, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the digital workplace market during the analysis period.

Global Digital Workplace Market Scope

The digital workplace market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, vertical and deployment. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Database

Structured Query Language

Non-Structured Language

Component

Solutions

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Unified Endpoint Management

Enterprise Mobility and Management

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Organization size

Small and medium sized enterprises

Large Enterprises

End user

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Government and Public Sector

IT Enabled Services and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights: Digital Workplace Market

The digital workplace market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, organization size, vertical and deployment as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital workplace market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America has the largest market share, which can be attributed to enterprises' early adoption of advanced technologies. The United States and Canada are the market's primary growth engines. The United States and Canada are mature markets in the digital workplace space because major corporations embraced the tools and services early on. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is driving market growth.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region has seen rapid market growth as a result of the increased adoption of digital workplace approaches among small and medium-sized businesses. The companies have come to know the importance of employee engagement to offer a better customer experience and in turn more profit. Thereby, SMEs are expected to embrace digital workplace solutions to achieve cost optimization.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Digital Workplace Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Digital Workplace Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Digital Workplace Market Segmentation By Component

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Customization Options

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

