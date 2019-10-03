Digital Surgery’s Touch Surgery platform receives the first-of-its-kind centre accreditation to award CPD points by the Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS)

"We are thrilled to have gained this accreditation from such a distinguished professional surgical body. The mission for us has always been to improve surgery, using technology. Our team has worked for many years to make this a reality - and the RCS accreditation is a testament to this work.

"In the past five years, we are privileged to have collaborated with over 500 preeminent surgeons and some of the most well-respected institutions around the world. Our solution has been featured in peer-reviewed academic papers, demonstrating its utility and efficacy. Most importantly, we have had millions of users embrace what we do - and give us continual feedback about the positive impact we have had on their learning and development. As we continue to raise the bar on digital- and mobile-based surgical professional development, we look forward to a great, long-lasting partnership with the Royal College of Surgeons of England."

Digital Surgery strives to improve surgical performance through safe and accessible training. Headquartered in the UK and with a global presence, Digital Surgery combines talent from the medical, film, data and tech industries to deliver an interactive and mobile-based cognitive task simulator and rehearsal tool for healthcare professionals. Through collaborations with pioneers in medical education, including Oxford University, Harvard Medical School and Johns Hopkins University, the efficacy of the Touch Surgery platform has been validated by over 15 independent, peer-reviewed papers. Touch Surgery is available on both iOS and Android mobile devices and contains over 200 simulated procedures across 14 specialities. With a global reach of over 3 million users, including approximately 500,000 surgeons, Touch Surgery has been integrated into more than 165 residency programmes in the USA and Canada.

More recently, Digital Surgery was proudly recognised as an implementation partner of the Safe Surgery 2020 initiative. In collaboration with Assist International, the company is developing content applicable to healthcare professionals in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) to support the need for higher quality surgical training.

