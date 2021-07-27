Digital Scent Technology Market size worth $ 1,819.8 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 9.12% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

The expanding application and advancements in e-nose technologies, increasing use of e-nose devices for disease diagnostic applications, emerging R&D activities to invent e-nose to sniff out COVID-19, can all be attributed to market growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Digital Scent Technology Market" By Hardware Devices (E-nose, Scent Synthesizer), By End-Use Products (Smartphones, Smelling Screens, Explosives Detectors, Music and Video Games), By Applications (Food & Beverage, Medical, Marketing), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Digital Scent Technology Market size was valued at USD 905.1 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,819.8 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.12% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Digital Scent Technology Market Overview

E-noses have received significant attention in the field of sensor technology during the last 20 years, owing largely to the discovery of numerous applications generated from research in several sectors of applied sciences.

Recent uses of e-nose technologies have resulted from developments in sensor design, material advancements, software innovations, and advancements in micro circuitry design and system integration. Electronic noses have benefitted a wide range of commercial businesses, including agriculture, biomedical, cosmetics, environmental, culinary, manufacturing, military, pharmaceutical, regulatory, and numerous scientific research fields.

Advances in quality control capabilities provided by electronic-nose monitoring of all phases of industrial manufacturing processes have improved product characteristics, homogeneity, and consistency. Many new areas of applied research are constantly being developed, such as volatile emissions evaluations, homeland security, environmental protection, biomedical diagnoses, personnel safety, and product development research which is driving the market growth.

Key Developments in Digital Scent Technology Market

In November 2020 , Alpha MOS SA collaborated with John Morris Group, naming John Morris Group as a distributor of its sensory analysis products in Australia and New Zealand .

The major players in the market are AG (Austria), Smiths Detection (US), Alpha MOS SA (France), AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany), ScentSational Technologies (US), Electronic Sensor Technology (US), Aromajoin Corporation (Japan), Scent Sciences Corporation (US), The eNose Company (The Netherlands), Odotech Inc. (Canada).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Digital Scent Technology Market On the basis of Hardware Devices, End-use Products, Applications, and Geography`.

Digital Scent Technology Market, By Hardware Device

E-nose



Scent Synthesizer

Digital Scent Technology Market, By End-use Product

Smartphones



Smelling Screens



Music and Video Games



Explosives Detectors



Quality Control Products



Medical Diagnostic Products



Others

Digital scent technology market, by Application

Food & Beverage



Military & Defense



Medical



Marketing



Environmental Monitoring

Digital Scent Technology Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

