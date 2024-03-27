Digital Personalized Nutrition Market to Reach USD 1.57 Billion by 2029, Subscription Purchase Model to Dominates, APAC Takes Center Stage - Arizton

27 Mar, 2024, 16:50 GMT
CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the digital personalized nutrition market is growing at a CAGR of 17.75% from 2023 to 2029.
To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/digital-personalized-nutrition-market
Browse in-depth TOC on the Digital Personalized Nutrition Market
265 – Pages
83 - Tables
81- Figures
Digital Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2029)
|
USD 1.57 Billion
|
Market Size (2023)
|
USD 590 Million
|
CAGR (2023-2029)
|
17.75 %
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2022
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2029
|
Market Segmentation
|
Purchase Model, End-Users, Application, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Market Dynamics
|
The adoption rate of digital personalized nutrition products among end-users in the US and Europe has been impressive since their launch. The competition among companies is intensifying, which will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market soon. These players compete based on various factors such as price, availability, brand, and variety. However, the price is set to become a significant factor for competition among players to gain an edge over other vendors in the market. Furthermore, the market players' growth depends on their condition, GDP growth, and industry development. High capital requirements and rapid technological advances are significant entry barriers for new players. Therefore, market vendors must attain sustainability, expand into other geographies, and revive domestic demand.
Subscription Purchase Model to Contribute the Largest Share in the Market
The subscription-based digital personalized nutrition model is well-suited for people looking for a continuous and comprehensive approach to their health and nutrition journey. While the one-time purchase model offers flexibility, the subscription model provides a more immersive and ongoing relationship with personalized nutrition services, aligning with individuals' changing needs and preferences dedicated to long-term well-being.
Subscribers with their personalized nutrition platform benefit from a continual and evolving relationship. The recurring nature of the subscription enables continuous improvement of the nutrition plan, encompassing updated health metrics and preferences. The ease of regular payments ensures continuing access to mobile applications, digital tools, and other technology-driven solutions that enable collecting and analyzing health data, contributing to the dynamic nature of the personalized nutrition service.
APAC Leading the Digital Personalized Nutrition Market
The APAC digital personalized nutrition market will reach $373 million by 2029.
Increasing consumer health awareness, a deeper understanding of health and fitness, and the rising adoption of digital healthcare are vital drivers propelling growth in the digital personalized nutrition market across the APAC region. Factors such as inadequate nutrition, escalating nutrition-related disorders, and a growing elderly population are also fueling retail sales of nutrition and health products. There is an opportunity for businesses to enhance their services by promoting awareness of healthy eating habits, embracing personalized plans, and integrating health-tracking devices. These advancements aid in diagnosing and monitoring health parameters, enabling individuals to meet their nutritional needs. Consumers increasingly gravitate towards scientifically backed and data-driven solutions to align with their health objectives. Notably, the region has experienced substantial growth driven by shifts in lifestyle patterns and heightened health consciousness. Nevertheless, the expenses associated with nutrition programs and dietary supplements pose potential challenges to developing the digital personalized nutrition market in the region. Additionally, limited adoption of data-driven technologies and innovations may present hurdles to market expansion.
Recent Developments in the Global Digital Personalized Nutrition Market
- Noom has introduced a new "family plan" option, which enables multiple family members to share personalized coaching and recommendations, promoting healthy habits and community within the household.
- Noom launched a program particularly personalized for managing pre-diabetes and preventing type 2 diabetes, leveraging data analysis to foresee and to avoid blood sugar spikes.
- Viome acquired Naring Health, a digital health and wellness company, in 2023 to expand its offering for continuous early disease detection, health monitoring, and personalized care into its services.
- Viome introduced Gut Intelligence Plus, a new program combining their core Gut Intelligence test with ongoing blood sugar monitoring, sleep patterns, and inflammatory markers. This provides a real-time picture of a person's responses to diet and lifestyle changes, allowing for continuous modifications to personalized recommendations.
- InsideTracker (Segterra) partnership with Garmin, this collaboration integrated InsideTracker's insights with Garmin's wearables and fitness trackers. Consumers can connect their Garmin devices to InsideTracker, which enables seamless data transfer and a more inclusive view of their health and performance.
The Digital Personalized Nutrition Market Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:
CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the digital personalized nutrition market over the specified time frame.
Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the digital personalized nutrition market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.
Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the digital personalized nutrition market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.
Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the digital personalized nutrition market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.
Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the digital personalized nutrition market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.
Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the digital personalized nutrition market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.
Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the digital personalized nutrition market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.
Buy this Research @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/digital-personalized-nutrition-market
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% off on customization
Key Company Profiles
- Nutrigenomix
- 23andMe
- Viome
- Noom
- Atlas Biomed
- DayTwo
- CircleDNA
- Ancestry
- Second Nature
- Care/of
- Segterra
- Persona
- BiogeniQ
- Baze
- Nutrisense
- Rootine
- HealthifyMe
- Caligenix
- GenoPalate
- Habit Food, Personalized
- Levels
- Culina Health
- Sirka
- Lifesum
- Foodvisor
- Nutrium
Market Segmentation
Purchase Model
- Subscription
- One Time Purchase
End-Users
- Direct Consumers
- Wellness & Fitness Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Institutions
Application
- Generic Health & Fitness
- Disease Based
- Sports Nutrition
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Sweden
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the digital personalized nutrition market?
What is the growth rate of the global digital personalized nutrition market?
Which region dominates the global digital personalized nutrition market share?
What are the significant trends in the digital personalized nutrition market?
Who are the key players in the global digital personalized nutrition market?
Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/digital-personalized-nutrition-market
Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:
Parenteral Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027
U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
Personalized Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028
Nutraceuticals Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028
Why Arizton?
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
100% more data and analysis
1500+ reports published till date
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373240/Digital_Personalized_Nutrition.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
Share this article