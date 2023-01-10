Digital Movie Cameras Market Expected to Reach $11 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Developments in the entertainment industry and increasing number of independent media houses & streaming services across the world drive the growth of the global digital movie cameras market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Movie Cameras Market By Video Resolution (4K / 8K Resolution and Full HD Resolution [1080]), and Application (Amateur and Professional): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031", According to the report, the global digital movie cameras industry generated $7.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32119

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Developments in the entertainment industry and increasing number of independent media houses & streaming services across the world drive the growth of the global digital movie cameras market. On the other hand, high cost associated with the manufacturing process restrains the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological advancements have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $7.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $11 billion CAGR 4.5 % No. of Pages in Report 145 Segments Covered Video Resolution, Application, and Region Drivers Budding entertainment industry Increasing number of independent media houses and streaming services Opportunities Technological advancements regarding digital movie cameras Restraints High cost of digital movie cameras

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to a steep decline in demand for digital movie cameras from the entertainment industry, which impacted the global market negatively.

Disruptions in the supply chain also hampered the manufacturing of digital movie cameras across the world. However, the market has now got back on track.

The Full HD Resolution segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By video resolution, the full HD resolution segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global digital movie cameras market revenue. This is because HD camera resolution provides images that are 1280 x 720 pixels (that adds up to 921,600 pixels, which means a 720p HD camera is not technically a megapixel camera), and 1080p HD cameras provide 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution or 2.1 megapixels. The 4K/8K resolution segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 5.06% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the fact that 4K is an ultra-high-definition (Ultra HD) image format with a horizontal resolution of about 4,000 pixels, and for 8K, the horizontal resolution is about 8,000 pixels. Pixels are the dots that make up a TV image, whereas K means about 1,000. The more pixels there, the sharper would be the image.

The Professional segment to rule the roost

By application, the professional segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global digital movie cameras market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain the lion's share by 2031. This is due to the fact that the professional segment represents the usage of digital movie cameras in professional fields such as creating movies, TV shows, news broadcasting, and many more which are associated with high-quality production values. Several industries such as media and entertainment use digital movie cameras in order to make video content on a regular basis. The amateur segment, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.72% throughout the forecast period. Amateur users are basically the common people who use digital movie cameras to record videos associated with their daily lifestyles. As these cameras are easy to handle, the usage of digital movie cameras is increasing among amateur users.

North America garnered the major share in 2021

By region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global digital movie cameras market revenue. The presence of Hollywood is a major boosting factor behind the growth of digital movie cameras in this region as a huge number of featured films and other entertainment shows happen every year. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. This is due to the integration of high technological advancements, especially in China and Japan. Moreover, the major players in the province are focused on investing a substantial amount in R&D activities and innovation to cater to the emerging demand and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here (Get Full Insights in PDF - 145 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32119

Leading Market Players

Sony Corporation

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

ARRI AG

Red Digital Cinema, LLC.

Vision Research Inc.

Kinefinity Inc.

Canon Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

The report analyzes these key players of the global digital movie cameras market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the digital movie cameras market analysis and digital movie cameras market outlook from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing digital movie cameras market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the digital film cameras market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital cinema cameras market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Digital Movie Cameras Market Key Segments:

By Video Resolution:

4K / 8K Resolution

/ Resolution Full HD Resolution (1080)

By Application:

Amateur

Professional

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

, and ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , Netherlands , Belgium , Poland , and Rest of Europe )

, , , , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Malaysia , Thailand , Philippines , Indonesia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

, , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East and Africa )

Buy this Research Report at Discounted Price @ https://bit.ly/3izcQrc

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

MV Camera Market By Vision type (1D Vision, 2D Vision, and 3D Vision), Sensor Type (CCD Sensor-Based Cameras and CMOS Sensor-Based Cameras), Platform Type (Smart Camera, PC Based Camera, Wireless Cameras, and Wearable Cameras), Camera Type (Line Scan, Area Scan, and 3D Scan Cameras), Application (Quality Assurance and Inspection, Position Guidance, Measurement, Identification, and Others), End Users (Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Packaging, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Professional 3D Camera Market By Type (Target Camera and Free Camera), Technology (Time of Flight, Stereo Vision, and Structured Light), and Application (Photography and Recording): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Underwater Camera Market By Type (Digital Single Lens Reflex [DSLR], Mirrorless, and Compact), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Application (Personal and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

GigE Camera Market By Type (Area Scan Cameras and Line Scan Cameras), Technology (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor [CMOS] & Charge Coupled Device [CCD]), Spectrum (Monochrome Camera, Color Camera, Near Infrared [NIR] Camera, and Ultraviolet [UV] Camera), and Application (Automotive, Military & Defense, Food & Packaging, Pharmaceutical, Security & Surveillance, Medical, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Cooled IR Camera Market By Technology (Indium Antimonide, and Mercury Cadmium Telluride), and End Use (Defense & Military, Industrial, Commercial Surveillance, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research