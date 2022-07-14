Digital Health Technologies Market to Garner USD 68.89 Billion by 2029: Industry Analysis by Technology, Application, Types, Key Segment, Challenges and Future Growth Prospects

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as "Global Digital Health Technologies Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. Market research report execution is becoming very critical for the successful businesses as it provides insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. A dependable Digital Health Technologies Market report employs the use of latest tools and techniques for researching, analyzing, and collecting data and information. The statistical and numerical data are represented in graphical format for a neat understanding of facts and figures of market research analysis. Furthermore, the superior Digital Health Technologies Market business report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even take critical business decisions.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Digital Health Technologies Market is expected to reach the value of USD 68.89 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:-

The integration of information technology and electronic communications with various healthcare processes is known as digital health. Telehealth, medical wearables, digital healthcare systems such as EMR and EHR medical apps, healthcare analytics, and other services are examples of digital health services. This solution aims to improve patient care, disease management, and the user's overall healthcare experience.

This digital health technologies market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the digital health technologies market are:

Teladoc Health, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens ( Germany )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands )

) IBM (U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

Medtronic ( Ireland )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Tunstall Group ( United Kingdom )

) American Well (U.S.)

CareCloud, Inc. (U.S.)

eClinicalWorks (U.S.)

AMD Global Telemedicine (U.S.)

Recent Development

Neuroglee, a health technology vendor, has raised USD 2.3 million for the development of its digital therapeutic platform. This digital therapeutic software aids in the treatment of Alzheimer's patients in their early stages. The new digital therapy software, NG-001, facilitates treatments and medications, and it allows patients to access all of its cognitive tasks and exercises via a tablet after a clinician's prescription.

Sensyne Health Plc, a Clinical AI technology firm, launched MagnifEye, an advanced smartphone software app that uses deep machine learning artificial intelligence to automate accurate measurements, in January 2021.

This comprehensive report provides:

Improve strategic decision making Research, presentation and business plan support Show emerging market opportunities to focus on Industry knowledge improvement It provides the latest information on important market developments. Develop an informed growth strategy. Build technical insight Description of trends to exploit Strengthen competitor analysis By providing a risk analysis, you can avoid pitfalls that other companies may create. Ultimately, you can maximize your company's profitability.

Digital health technologies Market Dynamics

The rise in the utilisation of big data and artificial intelligence

The rise of artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data is one of the major factors expected to fuel the growth and demand for digital health technologies. Furthermore, the rise in digital healthcare adoption and technological advancements in digital health technologies are expected to drive growth in the global digital health technologies market over the forecast period.

The increase in the use of mobile health applications

The widespread use of mobile health applications and supportive initiatives, as well as an increase in strategic alliances, are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, high smartphone penetration and improving healthcare IT infrastructure in developed countries are expected to be significant factors driving the growth of the digital health technologies market.

Government investments for healthcare interoperability

The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the digital health technologies market.

Restraints/Challenges

The rapid increase in venture capital investments, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increased demand for digital health services in emerging economies are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the digital health technologies market during the forecast period.

This digital health technologies market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Market Segmentation

The digital health technologies market is segmented on the basis of technology, delivery mode, component, application and end user.. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Technology

Tele healthcare

M health

Health analytics

Digital health system

Delivery mode

On-premise

Cloud based

Surgery type

Software

Services

Hardware

Application

Cardiology

Diabetes

Neurology

Sleep apnea

Oncology

Others

End users

Healthcare providers

Healthcare payers

Pharmaceutical companies

other

Digital health technologies Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The digital health technologies market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, delivery mode, component, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital health technologies market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America leads the digital health technologies market due to rising healthcare costs, widespread smartphone adoption, advancements in coverage networks, and a rapid increase in demand for tele-healthcare services. Because of the rapid rise in smartphone penetration, widespread adoption of smart wearable devices, and increased demand for EMRs and EHRs, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate from 2021 to 2028.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is the future value of Digital Health Technologies Market?

What is the growth rate of Digital Health Technologies Market?

Who are the major players operating in Digital Health Technologies Market?

What is the application segment of Digital Health Technologies Market?

