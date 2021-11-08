Digital Freight Logistics Provider Forto Opens Netherlands Office with Industry Expert Marcel Beentjes as Country Director

- Forto opens Netherlands operations

- Marcel Beentjes, formerly European Commercial Leader at Uber Freight to lead commercial activity in the region

BERLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forto, a leading provider of digitized freight forwarding and supply chain solutions, today announced expansion into the Netherlands with a new office in Rotterdam. Leading the Netherlands commercial office is logistics industry expert Marcel Beentjes, as Director Netherlands.

The new office will serve as a regional operational presence for customer account management and sales, logistics management, and service teams supporting Forto customers based in the region. This team will be supported by Forto's international network of logistics, operational, and technical teams around the world. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Forto has a worldwide presence with offices across Germany and Asia (Shanghai, Ningbo, Shenzhen, Singapore, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City). In 2021, the company expanded its European footprint with offices in Copenhagen (Hellerup) and Aarhus, Denmark and Madrid, Spain.

With more than 15 years working with logistics, transport, and technology industry companies, Beentjes joins Forto from Uber Freight, where he most recently served as Regional Manager Growth & Expansion for Uber Freight where he was responsible for the commercial team and the successful product launch of the Uber Freight "shipper platform." Prior to joining Uber, Beentjes spent more than 5 years at A.P Moeller Maersk, where he most recently was leading commercial teams for the Twill business and previously served as Director of Solution Sales for the Benelux Region. In these roles he built and led commercial teams and was responsible for growing the business in Europe. Beentjes also spent many years with Yusen Logistics, where he held positions in the areas of Route Development, Trade Lane, and Business Development.

"Marcel brings an amazing combination of logistics and technology expertise to Forto," commented Michael Wax, CEO and co-founder of Forto. "Not only does have a deep understanding of the dynamics of the supply chain, but he has worked with companies working to drive new directions in established markets."

Forto is leading a new generation of disruptive logistics companies, using its digital platform to simplify interactions, remove process friction, and increase supply chain visibility and transparency — in turn empowering customers with better insights to make smarter decisions. Leading brands across industries ranging from fashion, furniture, and electronics are working with Forto to manage the transport of their goods. The company has also set the goal to make global trade more sustainable. Already more than half of Forto customers leverage the company's carbon-offsetting offer, and Forto has implemented the "1+1 Approach" — a program in which Forto doubles the CO2 compensation of every customer to move towards climate-positive transports.

"Forto has an assembled and amazing team of logistics, technology, and operational experts who share a common vision to drive new efficiencies and transparency in the industry," commented Beentjes. "What they have achieved so far is truly impressive and I am excited to bring their offering to the Netherlands."

Central Connection Point for Global Supply Chains and Sustainability Focus

With operations in The Netherlands, Forto is strategically placed to better serve customers at a key point of international supply chains. The Netherlands is one of Europe's largest trade hubs and is strategically located within reach of 244 Million consumers within 1000 kilometers(1). It is home to five international sea ports, with the Port of Rotterdam the largest and the Port of Antwerp the second largest port in Europe. Among its four major airports, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport ranks among the third largest cargo airport in Europe, and sits at the top of the global list of airports with the most direct international connections.(2)

The Netherlands is also driving positive change to fight against climate change with the Dutch government committed to reduce the Netherlands Greenhouse gas emissions by 49% by 2030 (3). The country's major transport hubs also have sustainability initiatives in focus with the Port Authority of Rotterdam leading the transition to sustainability energy with a range of initiatives, from pilot programs to test wind and solar power options, to installation of LED-based lighting.(4) The Schipol Royal Airport Group "aims to operate zero-emissions and zero-waste airport by 2030 (5)."

Forto was founded with the vision to deliver a highly transparent, frictionless, and sustainable digital supply chain. Forto platform technologies address the entire process stream, from offer, booking, document administration, tracking and tracing to pro-active exemption processing and analysis, supporting our customers with greater visibility, insight, and control. Leading manufacturers and e-commerce brands are among the 2.500 customers using Forto's digitally-focused offerings as part of their supply chain delivery. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the company currently has more than 700 employees with 15 locations across Europe and Asia including offices in Berlin, Hamburg, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

