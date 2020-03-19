Digital Contract Signing For All Industries With Electronic Signature By IDnow

IDnow publishes "Quick Guide to Electronic Signatures"

MUNICH, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow (www.idnow.io), the provider of Identity Verification-as-a-Service solutions, provides guidance on eSign products for digital contract signing. From this, IDnow is meeting the current high demand for digitilisation solutions.

Many companies are currently restructuring existing manual processes. IDnow's "Quick Guide to Electronic Signatures" provides an overview of requirements for a wide range of applications and industries.

Digital signatures such as IDnow eSign make it possible to conclude contracts online in a few minutes without the need for additional hardware. Instead of the required handwritten signature, a Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) is created, which has the same legal value.

In addition to high conversion rates, maximum security and legal conformity, the electronic signature also offers numerous advantages for the end user. They can conclude a contract within a few minutes, be geographically flexible and without direct, physical contact with an employee, and, use the corresponding service immediately. For example, a loan application can be concluded in a few short moments without being harboured by location or direct contact limitations. The credit marketplace auxmoney has been offering its customers this service for several years now.

"With IDnow eSign, we create a completely digital application process for our customers producing a seamless journey on a singular device. From the credit application to the conclusion of the contract, all steps can be carried out digitally. This way, the whole process becomes faster and easier for more and more people", says Arie Wilder, COO auxmoney

More information is available in the "IDnow Quick Guide to Electronic Signatures". Download here:

https://info.idnow.io/rs/262-BHQ-875/images/IDnow-Quick-Guide-to-Electronic-Signatures-20200319.pdf

About IDnow

With its Identity Verification-as-a-Service (IVaaS) platform, IDnow has set out to make the connected world a safer place. IDnow's unmanipulable identity verification is used across industries conducting online customer interactions that require a high degree of security. IDnow uses artificial intelligence to check all security features on ID documents and can therefore reliably identify forged documents. Potentially, the identities of more than 7 billion customers from 193 different countries can be verified in real-time. In addition to safety, the focus is also on an uncomplicated application for the customer. With five out of five stars on the Trustpilot customer rating portal, the technology is particularly user-friendly.

IDnow covers a wide range of use cases both in regulated sectors in Europe and for completely new digital business models worldwide. The platform allows the identity flow to be adapted to different regional, legal and business requirements on a per use case basis.

IDnow is supported by venture capital investors Corsair Capital, BayBG, Seventure Partner, G+D Ventures and Jet A as well as a consortium of renowned business angels. Its portfolio of over 250 customers includes leading international companies from various industries such as Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, eventim, Raisin (Weltsparen), Sixt, solarisBank, Telefonica Deutschland, UBS, Western Union and wirecard as well as fintechs such as Fidor, N26, smava, and wefox.

