Diginius is thrilled to announce the official launch of the Shopify app, Diginius Shopping, engineered to streamline Microsoft Shopping campaigns for Shopify store users

News provided by

Diginius

16 Nov, 2023, 07:47 GMT

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginius is thrilled to announce the official launch of the Shopify app, Diginius Shopping. This innovative app aims to streamline Microsoft Shopping management for Shopify store owners advertising on Bing.

Diginius Shopping is the ultimate Microsoft dedicated tool supporting management and analysis of advertising to optimise performance on Bing. Exclusively create a Microsoft Advertising account in-app, automate product feed syncing between the Shopify store and Microsoft Ads whilst also managing campaigns and track advertising insights.

Diginius Shopping is now available to download from the Shopify App store, providing users with a streamlined and centralised management tool.

Key Features of Diginius Shopping

  • Automated feed management tool
  • Campaign management tool
  • Advertising reporting and insights
  • Microsoft Advertising, in-app account creation

Nate Burke, Founder and CEO of Diginius, said:

"Diginius is thrilled to announce the launch of the Diginius Shopping App" said Nate Burke, Diginius Founder and CEO. "With in-app Microsoft account creation, exclusive to Diginius Shopping, users can get started advertising Microsoft Shopping in minutes".

For more information about the Diginius Shopping app, please visit www.diginius.shopping.

Editors Notes

About Diginius:

Diginius is a London-based SaaS technology company with a digital performance platform, Diginius Insight, and Diginius Shopping, a Shopify app to support Microsoft Shopping campaigns.

Diginius Insight, for both companies and digital marketing agencies, monitors, measures, and reports results across digital growth, delivering visibility and transparency for all. Diginius are committed to providing robust solutions as a digital performance platform to its 650+ partners across 50+ countries.

Media Contact: 

Olivia Poppy O'Neill
PR, Marketing and Events Executive
Diginius
olivia.oneill@diginius.com
www.diginius.com

Also from this source

Diginius, a SaaS and Ecommerce business from London, Ranks 1st in the Technology and Digital Sector and the 6th Fastest Growing Company on London's 2023 Fast Growth 50 index

Diginius, a company operating in the SaaS and Ecommerce sector, has been recognised as the fastest-growing business in the technology and digital...

Nate Burke, Founding Member of the Ecommerce and Online Industries, is Awarded the Scale-Up Entrepreneur Award at the Enterprise Awards 2023

Nate Burke, an early founder within the e-commerce and Digital Marketing industry, is awarded the Scale Up Entrepreneur award at the Enterprise...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics