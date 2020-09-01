Digimarc Promotes Platform at Industry & Investor Events this Fall
01 Sep, 2020, 13:35 BST
BEAVERTON, Oregon, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, will be participating in a number of premier industry and investor events—both virtually and in-person—through late summer and autumn 2020, highlighting the broad benefits of the Platform, including improved retail operational efficiencies, serialized digital identities and better sorting of plastic waste.
Industry Events
- AIPIA Virtual Congress – September 10 | Virtual
- Claudius Jaeger, Sales Director Europe, Digimarc, will be speaking at 12pm – 12:15 UTC/GMT +2 (European Time) on the retail and consumer brand benefits of connected packaging, including serialization to support traceability initiatives.
- Larry Logan, Chief Evangelist, Digimarc, will be speaking with An Vossen, Technical Manager, HolyGrail 2.0 Initiative, delivering a presentation at 1:45pm – 2:00 UTC/GMT +2 (European Time) titled: "Recycling and Circularity…How Digital Fits In," on HolyGrail 2.0, which aims to speed up the transition to a circular economy for plastics.
- Phil Stafford, Global Business Development Director, Digimarc, will participate in a virtual panel discussion with John Dwyer, Vice President of Business Development, WestRock, and Curt Schacker, EVP of Strategic Partnerships, EVRYTHNG in a session titled: "Helping Consumer Goods Brands Outsmart the Counterfeiters with a Multi-layered Approach to Brand Protection."
- Digimarc will also have a virtual booth at the event.
- PAC Summit 2020 – September or October (Date TBD by Organizer) | Webinar
Larry Logan, Chief Evangelist, Digimarc, and Gian De Belder, Principal Scientist, Procter & Gamble, will be speaking about innovative solutions to advance the recycling of plastics, including watermarking technology that offers the potential to more accurately identify plastics and other recyclables.
- SPC Advance 2020 – September 29 - 30 | Virtual
Larry Logan, Chief Evangelist, Digimarc, will be joining Gian De Belder, Principal Scientist, Procter & Gamble, and other members of HolyGrail 2.0, during a presentation on September 29 at 12pm – 12:45 (EST) titled: "HolyGrail 2.0 Revolutionizing Sorting and Recycling by Intelligent Packaging Containing Digital Watermarks."
- Digital Print for Packaging – October 12-14 | Virtual
Jay Sperry, Platform Evangelist, Digimarc, is giving a presentation on October 14 at 1pm (EST) titled: "The Digital Printing Advantage: Serialized Barcodes to Reduce Impact of Recalls" on how Digimarc, an imperceptible, serialized barcode for digital printing technologies, helps consumer brands accurately track and authentic problem products, without having to resort to blind recalls.
- RIS News Supply Chain Webinar – October 19 | Webinar
Tony Rodriguez, Chief Technology Officer, Digimarc, and Joe Skorupa, Retail Consultant & Editor-at-Large, RIS News, will participate in a webinar at 2:00pm (EST) looking at, among other things, key findings from soon-to-be published RIS News benchmark research study on supply chain technology. Register in early September on this page.
- FINAT Webinar Series 2020: Digital Watermarking Technology – October 20 | Webinar
Larry Logan, Chief Evangelist, Digimarc, will present a talk from 10:00am – 10:45 (EST) on how digital watermarking, as part of the HolyGrail 2.0 project, can more accurately identify plastics and other recyclables and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Register here.
- Absolute Flexo Future 2020 – October 22 | Halmstad, Sweden
Güneri Tugcu, Sr. European Sales Channel Manager, Digimarc, will be speaking at 3:45pm – 4:15 UTC/GMT +2 (European Time) on the retail and consumer brand benefits of connected packaging, including serialization to support traceability initiatives.
- Plastic Free World Conference & Expo – November 9 – 10 | Virtual
Claudius Jaeger, Sales Director Europe, Digimarc, will be speaking on November 10 during a portion of the afternoon time slot between 1:30pm and 4:30 UTC/GMT +2 (European Time). His presentation is titled: "Digimarc Barcode: Creating a 'Digital Recycling Passport' in Plastics for Intelligent Sorting" and it highlights Digimarc's involvement in HolyGrail 2.0, which aims to increase the amount of high-quality, post-consumer recycled content available for new packaging, while creating a means to drive consumer participation in the correct collection of their waste.
- Innoform 6th Expert Meeting on Packaging Printing – November 24 – 25 | Virtual & Osnabrück, Germany
Güneri Tugcu, Sr. European Sales Channel Manager, Digimarc, will be speaking on November 24 (Time TBD) on the topic of sustainability through innovation, with a focus on the upcoming opportunities for building a circular economy with the HolyGrail 2.0 project.
Investor Conferences
- 2020 Gateway Investor Conference | September 9, 2:00pm Pacific Time | Webcast & Virtual One-On-One Meetings | Chairman and CEO, Bruce Davis, will describe the company's approach to pursuing strategic investment | See Digimarc's Events page for updated webcast link once it becomes available.
- 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference | November 17 | Virtual One-On-One Meetings
Find out how the Digimarc Platform, featuring Digimarc Barcode, enables an ecosystem of connected devices, such as smartphones, retail barcode scanners and inspection systems to reliably and efficiently scan content of all kinds. The Platform enables a number of benefits, including the reduction of plastic waste, increased efficiencies across supply chains, the protection and authenticity of products or content, improved retail operations and enhanced consumer engagement.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319963/digimarc_Logo.jpg
Related Links
SOURCE Digimarc Corporation