Digimarc Promotes Platform at Industry & Investor Events this Fall

BEAVERTON, Oregon, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, will be participating in a number of premier industry and investor events—both virtually and in-person—through late summer and autumn 2020, highlighting the broad benefits of the Platform, including improved retail operational efficiencies, serialized digital identities and better sorting of plastic waste.

Industry Events

Investor Conferences

2020 Gateway Investor Conference | September 9 , 2:00pm Pacific Time | Webcast & Virtual One-On-One Meetings | Chairman and CEO, Bruce Davis , will describe the company's approach to pursuing strategic investment | See Digimarc's Events page for updated webcast link once it becomes available.

11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference | November 17 | Virtual One-On-One Meetings

Find out how the Digimarc Platform, featuring Digimarc Barcode, enables an ecosystem of connected devices, such as smartphones, retail barcode scanners and inspection systems to reliably and efficiently scan content of all kinds. The Platform enables a number of benefits, including the reduction of plastic waste, increased efficiencies across supply chains, the protection and authenticity of products or content, improved retail operations and enhanced consumer engagement.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

