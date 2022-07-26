DIFX Partners with Crypto Oasis to Further Establish Its Foothold in the Competitive Global Crypto Market

This alliance is a key step for DIFX, as they aim to boost the global adoption of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies. It also aligns with DIFX's expansion journey into various crypto hotspots across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Furthermore, with its optimized application of Blockchain technology, DIFX makes digital assets accessible to newcomers and seasoned Blockchain enthusiasts alike. It is a secure, inclusive, reliable, and easy-to-use platform that takes customer experience to another level. With DIFX, users have access to a fully-insured crypto wallet that ensures their funds are secure at all times against thefts, hacks, or malpractices. Additionally, DIFX stands out with its novel Nomination Program that lets users nominate their family and friends as beneficiaries through a Blockchain-based asset transference system. With this program, users can nominate up to 5 members, in differing percentages to receive their DIFX wallet funds upon their demise. Thereby securing their digital wealth for their future generations. These unique features help in DIFX's mission to improve mass Blockchain adoption and establish a new financial order where people can maintain multi-asset portfolios and seamlessly trade, invest and hold different asset classes. Crypto Oasis will support DIFX's efforts as they work towards growing their user base to over 5 million by the end of 2023.

Ralf Glabischnig, Founder of Crypto Oasis mentioned that the partnership with DIFX is in line with Crypto Oasis' mission to become the world's leading Blockchain ecosystem and added: "We are excited to have DIFX onboard to help them embrace opportunities that can transform the crypto space with their vision and technology. Their focus on growth as a trading ecosystem and building a global business matches our mindset".

As a member of the Crypto Oasis Ecosystem, DIFX will be able to interact with other industry members and expand its presence in the global crypto market. More importantly, it will also benefit from an ecosystem approach with sister entities in the decentralized exchange and NFT space.

Jeetu Kataria, the CEO, and Co-Founder of DIFX considers this partnership a significant step that lines up with DIFX's plans to become a fully secure, safe, and regulated trading environment for crypto users.

He said, "Crypto Oasis has granted us an opportunity to collaborate with like-minded industry experts and become a leading member of the crypto community and its journey to mass adoption."

He further explained: "With many resources available, those who are willing to put in extra effort and immerse themselves in the situation at hand will prevail, thus paving the way for mass adoption to become a reality."

About Crypto Oasis

The Crypto Oasis is a Middle East-focused Blockchain Ecosystem supported by initiators of Crypto Valley Switzerland. The core elements needed for its growth are Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure. The Ecosystems stakeholders include Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Science & Research Institutions, Service Providers, and Government Entities & Associations. Crypto Oasis' vision is to be one of the leading Blockchain Ecosystems in the world. Today it is the fastest-growing, with more than 1,000 organizations in the UAE alone. The goal is to identify over 1,500 established organizations across the region by the end of 2022. www.cryptooasis.ae

About DIFX

DIFX is a centralized cross-asset crypto exchange that allows users to trade between multiple asset classes that include indices, forex, crypto, metals, and commodities, just to name a few. The DIFX fully-insured crypto wallet comes from a partnership with Fireblocks, one of the leading crypto custodians in the world. The company hopes to increase the use of digital currencies for direct settlement between beneficiary and payer by eliminating intermediaries.

DIFX was presented with the "Most Trusted Cross-Asset Trading Platform - 2022" by the Crypto Expo Dubai and "Best New Trading Platform Award" at the E-Business Awards 2021 by Entrepreneur Middle East. www.difx.com

