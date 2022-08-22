Dietary Supplements Market to Surge at a CAGR of 8.72% by 2029: Industry Share, Size, Key Growth Drivers, Trends and Segmentation Outlook

SYDNEY, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as "Global Dietary Supplements Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. Key elements of this report range from industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics or market definition in terms of drivers and restraints, market segmentation and value chain analysis, key opportunities or developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis to the competitive landscape. What is more, Dietary Supplements report provides the data and information for actionable, most recent and real-time market insights which makes it straightforward to even take critical business decisions.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global dietary supplements market will project a CAGR of 8.72% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Growth and expansion of the food and beverages industry, growing focus on innovations in the food and beverages sector, rising consumer consciousness towards supplements that promote good health, surging prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders such as diabetes, and high blood pressure and increasing personal disposable income by the major companies are the major factors attributable to the growth of dietary supplements market.

Market Synopsis:-

Dietary supplements are the products in the shape of pills that are consumed by the individuals to supplement the diet. Dietary supplements are not medicines that could treat a disease or medical condition. These are rich in dietary ingredients that are either extracted from plant sources or any other kind of synthetic source.

Rising personal disposable income and growing consumer consciousness towards advantages of dietary supplements are the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Changing lifestyle, westernization, rising research and development initiatives taken by major companies especially in the developing economies and ever-rising global participation in all kinds of sports are acting as market growth determinants. Improving distribution channel, rising number of sports complexes and gymnasiums, rising customer interest in balanced diet, ever-rising prevalence of obesity, surging health consciousness among consumers and changing tastes and preferences of consumers will further induce growth in the market value.

Global Dietary Supplements Market Key Players

Amway Corp.

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

ADM

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bionova

Ayanda

Arkopharma

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.

Dietary Supplements Market: Segmentation

By Ingredient

Vitamins & Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

By Application

Sports Nutrition

Weight Loss

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Critical Insights Related to the Dietary Supplement Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative Porters Five Forces Analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

North America region dominates the dietary supplements market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of chronic and non-chronic diseases, increasing awareness about the consumption of supplement products in Mexico and increase in the research and development initiatives taken by major companies. Asia-Pacific is set to register the a high growth rate during the forecast period and score the highest CAGR owing to the growing number of leading market players in the region, rising westernization, changing lifestyle, and increasing personal disposable income.

The country section of the dietary supplements market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Market supply and demand

The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact this Market most

The data analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

