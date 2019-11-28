DIDWW Adds Two-way SMS Services in the USA to its Product Portfolio

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DIDWW, the platform for telecommunication professionals, has now added two-way SMS services in the USA to their P2P messaging coverage. This highly-requested service is now available via SMS-enabled local virtual numbers and covers over 3000 area codes in the United States.

The important addition of two-way SMS coverage to the extensive range of DIDWW services offers significant opportunities, such as personal customer and support agent communication, private communication between users, service provider and customer notifications and the general provision of SMS services in the world's largest economy.

The two-way SMS service may also be combined with simultaneous voice calls, making these SMS-enabled virtual numbers a first-rate and highly efficient communication tool. Another aspect that makes DIDWW stand out among other providers is their cost-efficient pricing model which consists of a monthly charge for the virtual number, a minimal charge per outbound SMS message, and no charges for incoming SMS messages. While the service package has been built for carriers, it is an excellent solution for the enterprises as well.

"The demand for B2B and B2C communication via text messaging is growing daily, and we are very pleased to now offer this highly-requested SMS service in one of our key markets, the United States. Addressing the needs and requirements of our customers is one of the reasons why the leading electric car company, the mighty search engine giant, and one of the largest manufacturers of gaming consoles have chosen DIDWW, and we will continue to drive our product development by carefully listening to the voice of our customers," commented the Commercial Manager at DIDWW, Karolis Jurys.

The two-way SMS service is one of the many building blocks making up the full IP-based telecommunication solution offered by DIDWW, which currently includes the largest global coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free and SMS-enabled virtual numbers, SIP trunks, channels, an extensive API, free number porting, a number selection tool and more. Combining these services with the company's flexible pricing, customer oriented philosophy, self-service user portal, geo-redundant carrier-grade network, 24/7/365 live support and full compliance, makes DIDWW the ultimate one-stop-shop platform for telecommunication professionals.

Press Contact:

Rugilė Bertulė

rugile.b@didww.com

+353-(1)-901-5266

Related Links

www.didww.com

Video "DIDWW - You Live! We Work."

SOURCE DIDWW