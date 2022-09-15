Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market to hit US$ 14.83 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by growth plus reports, the global diagnostic electrocardiograph market is expected to clock US$ 14.83 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing geriatric population, technological advancement and collaboration between the companies are the key driving factors for the expansion of the market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "diagnostic electrocardiograph Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030".

Market Drivers

The aging population, which carries a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, and rising public knowledge of the availability of non-invasive procedures are the main drivers of the global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market's expansion. Demand for reliable testing equipment, such as diagnostic electrocardiograph devices, has increased due to the rising prevalence of chronic cardiac disorders in western countries, which is caused by changes in lifestyle and dietary habits. Moreover, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, favourable government reimbursement policies, and increased public and private sector investments in R&D activities are some other factors contributing to the growth of the global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent market player in the global diagnostic electrocardiograph market include:

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Medtronic. Inc

Hill-Rom Holdings

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Aerotel Medical Systems

Mortara Instrument Inc

AliveCor Inc

Welch Allyn

Compumed Inc.

Over the course of the projected period, it is also anticipated that the presence of competitors, mergers, acquisitions, and product releases would accelerate market expansion. For instance, in April 2022, the wireless, wearable Biotres cardiac monitoring device was introduced by Biotricity, a business that develops consumer healthcare and medical diagnostic technology. Pre-orders for the product were accepted from doctors, hospitals, and individuals for use from late February 2022.

Excerpts from 'By Product Segmentation'

Based on product, the global diagnostic electrocardiograph market has been segmented into:

Rest ECG System

Stress ECG System

Holter ECG System

Event Recorders

Others

The holter ECG system segment dominated the segment during forecast period. A new generation of portable and compact Holter ECGs, particularly in the home healthcare market, are pushing its increased acceptance on the diagnostic and monitoring front. Portable electrocardiograms include the Holter ECG system (ECG). It continually logs the heart's electrical activity for at least 24 hours. For instance, the newly developed ECG Holter is portable in size and inexpensive to be manufactured for mass production to aid patients with heart problems, according to the paper titled "A low-cost Holter monitor design integrated with external memory and Bluetooth connectivity" published in May 2020. A Bluetooth transmitter was also included in the design to send the data to the computer. The Holter ECG system is more prevalent in the projection period due to these recent developments and ease of accessibility.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on the region, the global diagnostic electrocardiograph market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The market for wireless ECG devices is dominated by North America, and forecasters anticipate no change in this trend over the projection period. The study region's market is expanding due to factors including the rising elderly population and the occurrence of cardiovascular illnesses. For instance, in 2022, heart disease and Stroke Statistics Update Fact Sheet, approximately every 40 seconds, a person in the United States is anticipated to have a myocardial infarction. As per the same source, Mortality attributable to subarachnoid hemorrhage was highest in Oceania, Andean Latin America, and Central Asia in 2020. Market expansion in North America will be fuelled by expanding R&D efforts, government initiatives, and product launches. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services are co-leading the national programme Million Hearts.

Table of Content

1. INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Currency Used in the Report

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

5. GLOBAL DIAGNOSTIC ELECTROCARDIOGRAPH MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

Rest ECG System Stress ECG System Holter ECG System Event Recorders Others

6. GLOBAL DIAGNOSTIC ELECTROCARDIOGRAPH MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY

Portable ECG Systems Wireless ECG Systems

7. GLOBAL DIAGNOSTIC ELECTROCARDIOGRAPH MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY LEAD TYPE

Single Lead ECG 3-6 Lead ECG 12 Lead ECG

8. GLOBAL DIAGNOSTIC ELECTROCARDIOGRAPH MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER

Home-Based Users Hospitals Others

TOC Continued…

