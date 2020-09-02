Diagnostic Centers of America (DCA), Boca Radiology Group, and ScreenPoint Medical, Inc., Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Early Detection using Artificial Intelligence in Mammography

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Centers of America (DCA) and Boca Radiology Group has partnered with ScreenPoint Medical, Inc., to improve early detection and treatment using Transpara®, an AI solution that uses deep learning algorithms.

ScreenPoint Medical, Inc. has developed Transpara®, the world's first dedicated breast AI decision support solution for 2D and 3D mammography. As part of their mission to provide patients with the highest quality imaging available through innovative technology, DCA has implemented Transpara® across their enterprise.

"When it comes to breast imaging, we are focused on helping to improve breast cancer survival rates by detecting cancers earlier. Our specialized breast radiologists are current leaders in this field. Transpara® will complement what they already do so well and keep us at the forefront of medical technology," says Steven Shullman, CEO of Diagnostic Centers of America.

ScreenPoint has assembled a world-class team of researchers and engineers with extensive experience in breast imaging, machine learning, algorithm development, and clinical research. The team is highly motivated to develop technology that can make a difference in the early detection of breast cancer. Close collaboration with the radiologists from BRG and others around the world ensures superior performance of Transpara's detection algorithms.

Boca Radiology Group's Dr. Matthew Saady says, "My colleagues and I interpret tens of thousands of mammograms every year. We are committed to accuracy, consistency and reducing unnecessary recalls, which is a common cause of anxiety for women undergoing mammography. We recognize that each of our patients has a unique short-term and long-term risk of developing breast cancer. After reviewing the evidence about available AI solutions, we determined that Transpara® can best help us to identify those patients with short-term risk. Coupling that with factors such as breast density and family history, we can make the best decision about each patient screening that we review. Transpara® meets our clinical needs and fits seamlessly into the workflow of our busy screening practice."

Steven Shullman adds, "DCA regularly purchases what we consider to be best-in-class technology. That said, we work with a variety of modality and IT vendors. It was important that we select an AI partner who is committed to interfacing with multiple vendors to deliver a fast and efficient workflow for our physicians. ScreenPoint is working closely with us to do just that."

"The mission and core values of both DCA and Boca Radiology Group very much align with ours," said Nico Karssemeijer, ScreenPoint Medical Co-Founder and CEO. "We are looking forward to working closely with these forward-thinking teams to advance our algorithm and bring the best possible care to the patients they serve."

About Diagnostic Centers of America, Palm Beach County, FL

Founded in 1992, Diagnostic Centers of America (DCA) is a leading outpatient imaging center with eight locations in Palm Beach County, Florida. DCA offers patients a full array of diagnostic and specialty imaging services. DCA is a Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence (DICOE), designated by the American College of Radiology to be among the best in the world with imaging quality, safety and care. Reading services are provided by Boca Radiology Group (BRG). Founded in 1967, BRG is one the largest and most prestigious radiology groups in South Florida with over 35 board-certified, fellowship trained, sub-specialized radiologists.

Visit dcamedical.com for more information.

About ScreenPoint Medical, The Netherlands

Transpara® is an AI solution for breast cancer screening, that uses deep learning algorithms to automatically detect lesions suspicious for breast cancer in 2D and 3D mammograms. The software categorises mammograms on a 10-point scale indicating the risk that cancer is present. This Exam Score can be used to help radiologists prioritise patients for further investigation. Decision support marks for calcifications and soft tissue lesions are provided to support radiologists with image interpretation. Studies have shown that Transpara® matches the performance of radiologists[1],[3], thus acting as a second opinion which increases diagnostic confidence and accuracy[2],[3]. It is FDA cleared for 2D and 3D mammography.

Visit screenpoint-medical.com for more information.



