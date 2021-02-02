Diabsolut Acquires Foundry52, a World-Class Consulting Firm Specializing in Salesforce Revenue Cloud and FinancialForce Implementations

Combined firms represent Salesforce advanced solutions Powerhouse.

MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2003, Diabsolut, a leading expert in Field Service Management and Salesforce gold consulting partner, has offered innovative cloud solutions to address the business needs of organizations across a wide range of industries throughout North America. Foundry52 offers the expertise to transform revenue processes with Salesforce CRM, CPQ, Billing, Service and FinancialForce ERP.

"Mark and Cheryl have built an excellent organisation with a great team of highly knowledgeable resources focused on customer success. Making every customer a reference has always been a Diabsolut mantra, and we are happy Foundry52 shares this culture with us!" says Elie Hossari, President of Diabsolut. "Our acquisition of Foundry52 will not only accelerate our growth but allow us to expand our Salesforce capabilities, better serve our customers as well as provide opportunities to our resources. We are thrilled to welcome the Foundry 52 team to the Diabsolut Family."

Adding Foundry52 to the Diabsolut Family, along with Diabsolut's recent partnership agreement with ServiceMax, not only reinforces their commitment to Salesforce but extends their offerings to customers to further provide a more complete cloud-based customer 360 experience to ensure they achieve success and deliver exceptional service, by giving them the best tools for the job.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Diabsolut. The alignment of our cultures, capabilities, and experiences provides a unique and compelling opportunity for our clients and people and transforms us into a formidable partner in the Salesforce ecosystem," says Mark Anderson, CEO of Foundry52. "With our combined end-to-end Salesforce delivery capabilities, clients can expect a full breadth of solutions from Campaign to Cash including FinancialForce's Professional Services, Supply Chain, Billing and Accounting back-office applications, all built on the Salesforce platform."

Our consulting services:

Implementations and Integrations

Development and Support

Change Management & Training

Our combined expertise:

Field Service and Asset Management

CRM / Customer 360 Platform / Communities

CPQ, Billing and Revenue

FinancialForce ERP

Higher education and Not for Profit

ABOUT Foundry 52

Foundry 52 is a world-class consulting firm specializing in billing and revenue implementations on the Salesforce Platform. As a certified consulting partner of Salesforce and FinancialForce, our highly trained and certified consultants will maximize productivity and optimize business processes for our clients.

ABOUT DIABSOLUT

Diabsolut is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner with more than 15 years of experience implementing Salesforce, Field Service and Asset Management solutions throughout North America. Diabsolut's team of experts is uniquely positioned to identify and resolve the challenges that many organizations face with rapid time to value results no matter where they are in their transformation journey.

