Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment Market Estimated to Reach Value of US$ 9.6Bn by 2027: TMR Study

Rising awareness of risk of fatal outcomes of untreated diabetic foot ulcer boosting growth in global diabetic foot ulcers treatment market

Increasing diabetic population vulnerable to diabetic foot ulcers assisting in expansion of overall market

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Transparency Market Research study, the global diabetic foot ulcers treatment market is anticipated to grow at compound annual growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period, starting in 2019 and ending in 2027.

The past decade has witnessed steady rise in aging population worldwide which has led to increased incidence of different chronic diseases owing to factors such as changing consumer lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits.

One of the chronic diseases that has become increasingly prevalent among different population sections is diabetes, which has also led to increased vulnerability for associated diseases such as diabetic foot ulcers, among different population groups worldwide.

Diabetic foot ulcers can occur in neuropathic and ischemic types and some of the different types of treatment for diabetic foot ulcers include wound care dressings, foam dressings, alginate dressings, and hydrogel dressings.

New product launches such as diabetic foot ulcer treatment ointment are assisting leading players in generating significant amounts of revenue and in gaining an edge over other competitors in overall market.

Furthermore, prominent diabetic foot ulcers treatment market players are adopting growth strategies such as collaborating with other players to expand their presence in global market and increase their revenue shares.

Key Findings of Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment Market Size

Increasing Awareness of Risk of Fatal Outcomes for Untreated Patients Fueling Growth in Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment Market: The past few years have witnessed increasing awareness of fatal effects of not treating patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, which has increased the demand for different and efficient wound healing treatment procedures. Key participants in global market for diabetic foot ulcers treatment are investing to develop novel treatment integrated with advanced technologies, which could positively impact future analysis of diabetic foot ulcers treatment market during the forecast timeline between 2019 and 2027





Rising Focus on Wound Care Propelling Overall Market: The last few years have witnessed an increasing focus on wound care in a bid to improve the care of patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers. As a result, researchers have shown increased focus on negative pressure wound therapy which has led to development of new wound care dressings. Availability of improved wound care devices which are based on bioactive dressings is augmenting the growth in global market for diabetic foot ulcers treatment

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment Market: Key Drivers

Large population groups suffering from diabetes in both developed and developing economies is one of the key driving factors of global diabetic foot ulcers treatment market

Rising diabetic population suffering from diabetic foot ulcers is expected to fuel the demand for diabetic foot ulcers treatment medication

Increasing geriatric population vulnerable to chronic disorders such as diabetes and in turn, diabetic foot ulcers is anticipated to trigger the demand for diabetic foot ulcers treatment medication and positively impact future analysis for overall market for diabetic foot ulcers treatment

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment Market: Key Players

The global diabetic foot ulcers treatment market is competitive owing to the presence of several prominent players. It is anticipated that entry of new players will intensify the competition in overall market, during the forecast timeline between 2019 and 2027.

Well-established market players are investing in R&D undertakings to produce improved treatment products such as new diabetic foot ulcers treatment ointment that would help cure patients quickly and ensure there was reduced possibility of relapse of the disorder.

Few prominent players in global market include 3M Healthcare, Smith & Nephew PLC, ConvaTec Inc., Medtronic PLC, and Coloplast A/S.

The global diabetic foot ulcers treatment market is segmented as follows:

Treatment Type

Wound Care Dressing (Antimicrobial Dressings



Foam Dressings



Film Dressings



Alginate Dressings



Hydrogel Dressings



Others

Wound Care Devices

(NPWT [Negative Pressure Wound Therapy]



Electromagnetic Devices



HBOT & Electromagnetic Therapy)



Active Therapies



Others

Grade

Grade 1



Grade 2



Grade 3



Grade 4



Grade 5

Type of Ulcer

Neuropathic Ulcers



Ischemic Ulcers

End-Use

Hospital Inpatient Settings



Hospital Outpatient Settings



Community Health Centers



Home Health Care

Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

