Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2.85 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 10.74% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market may be driven by an increase in diabetic foot ulcer patients, a lack of preventive measures, the rising incidence of diabetes, and the world's fast expanding elderly population.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market" By Product Type (Advanced Wound Dressings, Skin Substitutes, Growth Factors), By Ulcer Type (Neuropathic Ulcers, Ischemic Ulcers, Neuro-Ischemic Ulcers), and By Geography.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market was valued at USD 1.27 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.85 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.74% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Overview

Diabetes patients frequently develop diabetic foot ulcers, which can result in leg amputation. Diabetes patients who use insulin to manage their condition are at a higher risk of getting a foot ulcer. Additionally, diabetic foot ulcers can occur in persons with obesity, renal, eye, and heart problems, as well as diabetes. Alcohol and tobacco use both increase the risk of the condition. It is a serious complication of diabetes mellitus and is brought on by inflamed or injured feet, nerve damage, poor circulation, and high blood sugar. Diabetes mellitus is one of the metabolic illnesses that impedes the usual phases of wound healing (hyperglycemia).

Over the forecast period, it is anticipated that the global market for diabetic foot ulcers will develop due to the rising incidence of diabetes and its resulting foot ulcers. For instance, 500 million individuals globally had type 2 diabetes in 2018, according to a report by the American Diabetes Association titled "Global Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes for the Next Ten Years (2018-2028)". Additionally, rising alcohol and cigarette use is anticipated to support market expansion. For instance, 1.337 billion individuals globally smoked tobacco in 2018, according to the World Health Organization. Additionally, over the forecast period, continuous emphasis on avoiding operations and amputations is anticipated to drive the expansion of the global market for diabetic foot ulcers. One of the most significant global public health issues is diabetes mellitus, which increases the chance of developing diabetic foot ulcers.

Key Developments

On November 2020 , B. Braun, one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services, and Grifols, a leading global producer of plasma-derived medicines and provider of technologies and services for hospitals, clinics and compounding centers announced a global partnership to enhance pharmacy production output and therapy safety.

, B. Braun, one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services, and Grifols, a leading global producer of plasma-derived medicines and provider of technologies and services for hospitals, clinics and compounding centers announced a global partnership to enhance pharmacy production output and therapy safety. On July 2018 , Molnlycke acquired German wound care company SastoMed GmbH, with an aim to expand its product offerings to help patients and healthcare professionals to accelerate the wound healing process.

, Molnlycke acquired German wound care company SastoMed GmbH, with an aim to expand its product offerings to help patients and healthcare professionals to accelerate the wound healing process. On December 2019 , Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc. launched Orpyx SI Sensory Insoles with remote patient monitoring for the prevention of diabetic foot ulcer.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Acelity L.P. Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BSN Medical GMBH, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis, Inc., and Smith & Nephew Plc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market On the basis of Product Type, Ulcer Type, and Geography.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market, By Product Type

Advanced Wound Dressings



Skin Substitutes



Growth Factors



Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices



Other Devices

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market, By Ulcer Type

Neuropathic Ulcers



Ischemic Ulcers



Neuro-Ischemic Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

