DFI Joins Hands with German ACL to Develop Substantial Business Opportunities in the Smart Medical Market

TAIPEI, Feb. 5 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, a leading industrial computer manufacturer, has entered a strategic alliance with ACL, a well-known German medical IT hardware manufacturer, and will combine with DFI's 40 years of rich experience in industrial computers. ACL has been famous in the medical personal computer market since 1995. With profound expertise in medical IT hardware for ICU/IMC and digital operating rooms, both will join hands to open up tremendous business opportunities in the smart healthcare market.

With over 25 years of "Made in Germany" quality, ACL's rugged and durable medical computer products are widely used in 29 out of the 37 university hospitals in Germany and deployed in many well-known medical institutions in Europe. ACL also manufactures medical-related products for many world-renowned brands such as Dräger, Olympus, eSATURNUS (Sony Group), ATMOS, XION, Cascination, Zimmer Biomet, Humanscale, and HT Group. In the initial stage, DFI will support ACL in selling their medical product portfolio in America and APAC.

"DFI and ACL, the leaders in the smart medical market, are cooperating to create smart healthcare solutions. It is hoped that these high-quality products will open up endless business opportunities and help the medical system overcome the difficult challenges brought about by an aging society," said Steven Tsai, DFI's President.

"For seven years, we have worked together with DFI. This strategic partnership can help us to get the latest technologies from Taiwan and faster integration into our custom-made products to the medical field," said Thomas Wollesky, ACL's CEO.

The medical and health industry is entering a critical period of digital transformation. The alliance between DFI and ACL hopes to make an effort to improve the quality of healthcare in an aging society.

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a leading global provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. Smart medical applications are critical to medical quality will also be a new field where DFI will bring more contributions to an aging society.

About ACL

ACL has been manufacturing specialized IT hardware solutions for medicine and hygienically critical areas such as digital operating rooms, digitalization in intensive care units, telemedicine, and mobile solutions at its headquarters in Leipzig, Germany since 1995. Faultless and durable products are both an incentive and obligation for all ACL employees.

