Dexcom Partners With Tandem Diabetes Care on the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump in the UK, Sweden, Italy and Spain

New CGM system combined with Basal-IQ™ technology predicts and prevents lows with 'No Fingersticks*' for people living with diabetes

EDINBURGH, Scotland , Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), has partnered with Tandem Diabetes Care in the UK, Sweden, Italy and Spain to distribute the Dexcom G6 CGM System integrated with the Tandem Diabetes Care t:slim X2 insulin pump for people with diabetes.

Tandem's t:slim X2 insulin pump with Basal-IQ™ technology uses Dexcom G6 CGM readings to predict glucose levels 30 minutes ahead and suspend insulin delivery when glucose is predicted to go low. Insulin delivery resumes as soon as sensor glucose values begin to rise. Use of the integrated system reduced the time spent below 3.9 mmol/L (70 mg/dL) by 31 percent compared to use of a CGM-integrated pump without automated insulin suspension1.

"Combining the Dexcom G6 with Tandem's t:slim X2 insulin pump will meaningfully improve diabetes management. Not only does the system eliminate the need for fingersticks*, but it also helps patients reduce the frequency and duration of low-glucose events," said Erik Bjorkman, Dexcom's General Manager for EMEA.

Furthermore, with the Dexcom G6 app, users can share their glucose information with up to five people 2. Whether you are a parent of a child with diabetes or an adult, the Dexcom G6 lets you seamlessly keep track of glucose levels and enables the user's care team to remotely monitor their loved ones for extra peace of mind.

"The t:slim X2 insulin pump with Basal-IQ technology, combined with the Dexcom G6, presents a meaningful advancement in the automated insulin delivery category, offering people with diabetes a simple-to-use system that predicts and helps prevent lows with zero fingersticks," said Brian Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Tandem Diabetes Care.

The groundbreaking Dexcom G6 encompasses features that empower users to take control of their diabetes:

Elimination of fingersticks* for calibration or diabetes treatment decisions.

· Customisable alarms and alerts to warn users and their designated followers of dangerous glucose levels, even while they are asleep – a particularly useful feature for children and those with impaired hypoglycaemia awareness.

An extended 10-day sensor.

An auto-applicator designed to make sensor insertion very simple and painless with the touch of a button.

Continuous glucose readings sent automatically using Bluetooth technology to any compatible smart device 3 , or to an optional Dexcom receiver, at five-minute intervals.

, or to an optional Dexcom receiver, at five-minute intervals. New sensor membrane that enables Paracetamol4 use without any effect on glucose readings.

The CE Marking confirms that the G6 system meets the Essential Requirements of the Medical Device Directive MDD 93/42/EEC as amended by 2007/47/EC. The powerful and ground-breaking new system is also the first CGM system to receive the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) De Novo classification. With this new classification, the Dexcom G6 CGM system is indicated for use as both a stand-alone CGM and for integration into automated insulin dosing (AID) systems. For more information on Dexcom G6, visit www.dexcom.com/global.

About Dexcom G6

The Dexcom G6 is a stand-alone CGM system for MDI users, which represent the vast majority of the type 1 population, and can also be used by anyone on insulin pump therapy. With the G6, the sensor is worn separately from an insulin pump and is inserted under the skin to measure the level of glucose in the interstitial fluid (fluid in the tissue). The sensor is disposable and should be changed every 10 days.

About DexCom, Inc.

Founded in 1999, DexCom, Inc. has corporate offices in San Diego, California, EMEA headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland and users in 39 countries around the world. At Dexcom, we are transforming diabetes care and management by providing superior continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology to help people with diabetes and healthcare professionals better manage diabetes. Since our inception, we have focused on better outcomes for people with diabetes, caregivers, and clinicians by delivering solutions that are best in class-while empowering our community to take control of diabetes. For more information on Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com/global.

About the Tandem Diabetes Care t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ Technology

The simple-to-use t:slim X2 insulin pump with Basal-IQ technology uses glucose values from an integrated Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor to predict and help prevent lows with zero fingersticks*. It is up to 38 percent smaller than other insulin pumps, holds up to 300 units of insulin, and is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer, offering the potential for in-warranty users to access new features as they meet necessary regulatory requirements.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Basal-IQ and t:slim X2 are trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Footnotes

*If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

1Forlenza GP, Li Z, Buckingham BA, Pinsker JE, et al. Predictive low-glucose suspend reduces hypoglycemia in adults, adolescents, and children with type 1 diabetes in an at-home randomized crossover study: Results of the PROLOG trial. Diabetes Care. 2019;41(10):2155-2161. doi:10.2337/dc18-0771.

2For a list of compatible smart devices, please visit www.dexcom.com/compatability. Internet connectivity required for data sharing. Following requires the use of the Follow App. The Dexcom Follow App is not included as part of the Dexcom G6 Mobile CGM System. Followers must download the Dexcom Follow App separately. Internet connectivity required to access Dexcom Follow. Followers should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G6 Mobile App or Receiver before making treatment decisions.

3For a list of compatible smart devices, visit dexcom.com/compatibility.

4Calhoun P, Johnson TK, Hughes J, Price D, Balo AK. Resistance to Acetaminophen Interference in a Novel Continuous Glucose Monitoring System. J Diabetes Sci Technol. 2018:1932296818755797.

Related Links

http://www.dexcom.com



SOURCE Dexcom UK