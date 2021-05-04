DevOps Institute Announces Upcoming SKILup Days Virtual Conference Lineup to Upskill IT Professionals, DevOps Practitioners and Decision-Makers

One-day conferences focus on the 'how-to' of site reliability engineering and low-code/no-code sponsored by organizations like Harness, Instana, Epsagon, Stack Pulse and more

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the lineup for SKILup Days in the second quarter of 2021. A SKILup Day is a one-day virtual micro-conference focused on DevOps upskilling, a deep-dive into technology trends, and career advancement. These events feature experts from the industry as well as enterprise DevOps leaders.

SKILup Days include a variety of interactive elements designed for networking and career advancement opportunities. These elements include an expo hall with virtual sponsor booths, raffles and scavenger hunts, attendee chats, and a networking lounge to interact with speakers.

"The Q2 SKILup Days will celebrate and connect Humans of DevOps from around the world while expanding how-to knowledge around the topics of SRE and low-code/no-code," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "From the networking lounge to presentations from top enterprise and industry thought leaders on a wide range of DevOps-related topics, there are a variety of opportunities for attendees to learn, network and advance their careers."

Q2 2021 SKILup Day Schedule

Site Reliability Engineering (SRE)

May 20, 2021

Learn how SRE incorporates aspects of software engineering and applies them to infrastructure and operations problems to create scalable and highly reliable software systems.

The conference is sponsored by Harness, Instana, Epsagon, JFrog, StackPulse, Gremlin, Accurics, and Splunk.



Current confirmed speakers include:

Santanoo Bhattacharjee, Solutions Expert - DevSecOps and Hybrid Cloud, Accenture

Ryan Doherty , Staff Site Reliability Engineer, LinkedIn

, Staff Site Reliability Engineer, LinkedIn Shivagami Gughan, Chief Technology Officer, CX Tech Unicorn

Ravi Lachhman , Evangelist, Harness

, Evangelist, Harness Mikolaj Pawlikowski , Author and Engineering Lead, Bloomberg

, Author and Engineering Lead, Bloomberg Dinesh Sekar , SRE Transformation and Competency Development, Standard Chartered Bank

, SRE Transformation and Competency Development, Standard Chartered Bank Shlomo Bielak , DevOps Institute Ambassador, Benchmark

, DevOps Institute Ambassador, Benchmark Chris Harding , Solution Engineer, Epsagon

, Solution Engineer, Epsagon Marcel Birkner , Staff Reliability Engineer, Instana

, Staff Reliability Engineer, Instana Jason Yee , Director of Advocacy, Gremlin

, Director of Advocacy, Gremlin Sven Ruppert , Developer Advocate, JFrog

, Developer Advocate, JFrog Dongfang Xu , Site Reliability Engineer, Splunk Inc.

Low-Code/No-Code

June 24, 2021

Discover how low-code and no-code platforms enable business analysts, office administrators, small-business owners and other people who are not software developers to build and test applications. These platforms free application creators from having to know anything about traditional programming languages, machine code or the development work that has gone into building the platform's configurable components.

Speakers coming soon!

