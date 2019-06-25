DevOps Institute Advances the Human Elements of DevOps with SKIL Framework

"We believe that DevOps success, for individuals, organizations and the industry at large, is based on human skills as much as it is technology," explained Jayne Groll, CEO at DevOps Institute.

"The SKIL Framework represents our holistic ecosystem of knowledge and learning that will continue to grow as we develop and curate the industry's best thinking and make it readily available to the DevOps community. The thirst for DevOps skills and knowledge is incredibly strong."

DevOps Institute, together with practitioners, industry leaders and partners, has built a thriving community where members have access to the most innovative, inspirational and transformational DevOps content and certifications. Focused on both foundational and emerging DevOps practices and principles, it provides content and learning to advance professional careers, and inspire discussion, collaboration and transformation for the human elements of the DevOps success equation.

As a global member-based association founded in 2015, DevOps Institute is the unifying force of an open and growing continuous learning community comprised of IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives. It helps advance professional careers and supports emerging practices within the DevOps community through accreditations, research, events and continuous learning programs. Its primary focus is providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT.

The SKIL Framework includes four key elements for advancing the humans of DevOps:

Skills : DevOps Institute has helped with the Upskilling of thousands of IT practitioners and professionals through enterprise-level and role-based accreditations and certifications curated by industry thought leaders. It rigorously researches and curates open-source values to help members build and navigate career paths and take advantage of exclusive job boards and opportunities.

Certifications include: DevOps Foundation®, Certified Agile Service Manager (CASM)®, Certified Agile Process Owner (CAPO)®, DevOps Test Engineering (DTE)℠, Continuous Delivery Architecture (CDA)℠, DevOps Leader (DOL)℠, and DevSecOps Engineering (DSOE)℠ and are trademarks of the DevOps Institute, Inc.

Knowledge : DevOps Institute helps guide organizations and members through research and premium thought-leadership content, videos, webinars, podcasts, eBooks, blogs and published articles. It is a trusted resource for all IT professionals interested in leveraging community-based principles to improve their personal and organizational performance. DevOps Institute led the research and analysis for the "2019 Upskilling: Enterprise DevOps Skills Report" (https://info.devopsinstitute.com/upskilling-report-2019) and will drive the overall research strategy for DevOps Institute's future 2020 Upskilling Report. To access resources, visit (https://devopsinstitute.com/resources/).

Ideas : DevOps Institute promotes dialogue and exploratory activities that illuminate the benefits of applying DevOps skills. It organizes idea-hackathons, peer-to-peer events and crowdsourcing to tap the next "big ideas" in DevOps. Members have access to relevant forums, LIVE & Virtual events and local MeetUps to network and foster ideas for success. DevOps Institute is launching local SKIL-Up events through its global ambassador program and will be hosting a Global SKIL-Up Day in October 2019. For more information, visit (https://devopsinstitute.com/devops-institute-skilup/).

Learning : DevOps Institute promotes continuous learning and provides members with access to relevant content via webinars, online learning, podcasts, books, workshops and bite-size learning programs to support the continuous learning journey. DevOps Institute has unveiled is "Continuous Learning Minutes" to deliver a series of short "what is" videos by key industry leaders that provide definitions and explanations around some of the most commonly used terms and concepts associated with DevOps. To view the first series of Continuous Learning Minutes, visit: https://devopsinstitute.com/continuous-learning-minutes/

Together, the SKIL framework provides the trusted resources needed to adopt and scale DevOps practices based on shared knowledge.

For more information, visit www.devopsinstitute.com . To join as a free community member head over to https://devopsinstitute.com/become-a-community-member/

