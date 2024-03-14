Device recycling specialist WeBuyAnyPhone.com wins national Sustainability and Environment award in recognition of measures to cut waste and reduce carbon footprint

SOUTHAMPTON, England, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Device recycling specialist WeBuyAnyPhone.com has scooped a national award for its commitment to the environment at the Mobile News Awards, which honours innovation and performance in the industry.

WeBuyAnyPhone.com, based in Whiteley, Hampshire, won the Sustainability and Environment Programme category in recognition of its work to evolve and enhance its green credentials, while helping customers and suppliers on their own sustainability journeys.

Pictured: (L-R) are: Awards host Hal Cruttenden, Mitchell Grant-Phillips, Head of Operations at WeBuyAnyPhone.com, Charlie Nicholas, Head of Commercial, Maddie Gunney, Head of Finance, and Katy Medlock, General Manager – UK at Back Market.

Judges were impressed by several eco-friendly initiatives introduced by WeBuyAnyPhone.com over the past year. They include a reduction in disposable packaging, measures to cut distances travelled during the collection and shipping processes to reduce carbon footprint, the minimisation of waste during the refurbishment process, and a switch to an all-electric vehicle fleet.

The WeBuyAnyPhone.com team received the accolade from awards host, comedian Hal Cruttenden, at a ceremony at London's Hilton London Hotel in Park Lane.

The win came on the day that WeBuyAnyPhone.com expanded its mission to reuse and recycle electronics by launching WeBuyPro.co.uk, a new "we come to you", highly secure service that visits businesses to collect, grade, data wipe and recycle their electronics.

Aaron Brown, who owns WeBuyAnyPhone.com along with fellow entrepreneur Darren Ridge, said: "Since founding WeBuyAnyPhone.com we have saved well over a million phones and tablets from landfill, protecting natural resources that are used in the manufacture of new devices, while generating £75million in payments for our customers.

"This award recognises, at a national level, that we lead by example, demonstrating that it is possible to operate sustainably in the tech industry while maintaining high standards of service and product quality.

"Device recycling really is a win-win for consumers and for the environment, and the expansion of our business to business offering through WeBuyPro.co.uk will make it easier than ever for businesses to recycle with us, protecting our planet and helping to provide a more sustainable future for generations to come."

WeBuyAnyPhone.com is a UK leader in tech trade-ins, operating throughout the UK. For more information see:

www.webuyanyphone.com

www.webuypro.co.uk

