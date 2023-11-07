Detlef Trefzger, Former CEO of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Appointed Operating Advisor

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or the "Firm") today announced the appointment of Detlef Trefzger as an Operating Advisor to CD&R funds. Dr. Trefzger will draw on his more than 30 years of experience leading companies within the global Transport & Logistics sector to support CD&R in identifying and evaluating new investment opportunities and supporting its portfolio companies across Europe.

Dr. Trefzger is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Kuehne+Nagel Group, an innovative and sustainable global logistics solutions company, founded in Germany in 1890, and now with a broad network extending to more than 100 countries. During his almost decade long tenure at Kuehne+Nagel, he led the company through an important period of growth, transformation, and consolidation to make it the largest third-party Transport & Logistics provider in the world, with a particular focus on sea- and air logistics. Under his stewardship Kuehne+Nagel invested heavily in technology and digitalisation capabilities as well as sustainable shipping services to create lasting value for its customers. Dr. Trefzger also oversaw the $1.5B acquisition of Apex International, significantly expanding Kuehne+Nagel's air logistics footprint in Asia. Prior to his time with Kuehne+Nagel, Dr. Trefzger spent 15 years at Schenker AG in various senior management positions, including Executive Vice President of Global Contract Logistics & Supply Chain Management as well as temporary EVP roles for land traffic, and sea- and airfreight.

CD&R Co-President David Novak said, "Detlef is an exceptional executive with a strong track-record of leading and growing market share and creating value at world-leading companies. His experience serving a wide range of industries will be invaluable to the CD&R funds as we grow our investment portfolio and partner with outstanding business owners and management teams across Europe to build stronger, more sustainable businesses."



CD&R Partner Romain Dutartre said, "Detlef shares our belief that the combination of solution capital and deep operational expertise can be transformative for companies. We look forward to collaborating with him as we expand CD&R's focus in Transportation & Logistics and support the supply chains of our businesses across our industry verticals in Europe."

"In my view, CD&R's depth of operating and investment expertise is second to none. I am excited to be working with the investment and operating teams, as well as the management teams of the Firm's portfolio companies", said Dr. Trefzger. "I look forward to identifying opportunities to drive growth, unlock value and support the creation of durable, long-lasting businesses".

Dr. Trefzger began his career as a senior project manager at Siemens AG in the Industrial and Building Systems Division followed by five years at Roland Berger & Partner as principal in the competence centre for Transportation & Logistics. He is a non-executive director of SATS Ltd. Singapore, a member of the supervisory boards of easyJet plc, UK and Accelleron Industries AG, Switzerland, and in 2022 founded his own investment and advisory company, Larix Equity AG, Switzerland. As of 1 November 2023, Detlef will become a Non-Executive Director at PSA International Pte Ltd ("PSAI").

Dr. Trefzger is a German citizen and holds a PhD in Business Management from the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

