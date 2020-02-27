Despite Political Conflicts in Middle East and Africa the Global Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market to Rise at ~7% CAGR and Reach Valuation of ~US$ 2.1 Bn by 2027: Transparency Market Research

- Progressing oil and gas industry to improve and optimize both onshore and off-shore operations has surged a massive demand for innovative cables. This demand is expected to propel the growth of global oil & gas downhole cables market

- The shift of energy sector to ensure sustainability is further driving the growth of global oil & gas downhole cables market

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Among a slew of growth factors, the global oil & gas downhole cables market majorly witnesses growth due to adoption of new technologies by the oil and gas organizations, says a recent report by Transparency Market Research recent report. It also states that the lucrative opportunities such as demand for better communication systems and optimizing of the off-shore and onshore operation further drives the growth of the global oil & gas downhole cables market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

"The oil and gas industry is experiencing a paradigm shift in terms of operations. This is shift calls for new equipment and communication channels to maintain efficiency in the business. Owing to this demand the oil and gas companies are incorporating new downhole cables. This implantation is the major factor that propels the growth of global oil & gas downhole cables market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. During this tenure the market is projected to generate ~US$ 2.1 Bn with ~7% CAGR." –Transparency Market Research.

Key Findings in Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market Study

To offer seamless analysis of the oil & gas downhole cables market to the readers, the report by Transparency Market Research divides the market into various categories based on type, installation, and application. These information help the readers to get a better picture of the dynamics of global oil & gas downhole cables market and make better decisions to have a sustainable future. Some of the key insights from the report are as follow:

Under type category of the global oil & gas downhole cables market mentioned in the report, the tubing encapsulated cables segment is expected to dominate the market. The prominence of the segment is attributed to the growing use of tubing cables in monitoring of pressure, temperature, and other parameters like consistency of the oil in the well. Moreover, benefits such as reliability, and long-term usability also support the dominance of tubing encapsulated cables segment in global oil & gas downhole cables market.

Well monitoring is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment under application category. The segment's dominance is the result of growth and adoption of technologies such as IoT and machine learning, which help the well owners to have precise data about their oil wells. With the help of oil & gas downhole cables the information can be transferred in real-time making it easier for the businesses to develop strategies for better utilization of resources.

Major Factors Propelling the Global Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market

The report by Transparency Market Research provides to-the-point insight on the drivers that are propelling the growth of global oil & gas downhole cables market. With the help of this insight, the business can have a precise idea about the pace and momentum of global oil & gas downhole cables market which shall further help them focus their resources towards a successful future. Some of the major drivers that are propelling the growth of global oil & gas downhole cables market are mentioned below:

Growing demand for the exploration of new oil and gas wells across the globe is the major factor that is propelling the growth of global oil & gas downhole cables market. Owing to depleting current oil and gas reserve across the globe has stimulated the businesses to explore new site with potential wells of oil and gas. Once the site is located, the researchers examine the content of the well. This information is passed to a system at onshore operation centers via oil & gas downhole cables. Owing to this application and demand for new oil wells, the global oil & gas downhole cables market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Rising demand for oil and gas products especially in developing economies such as India is also an important factor that propels the growth of global oil & gas downhole cables market from 2019 to 2027. The demand grew 5.33% in India in 2018 due to growing industrialization and rising number of vehicles. Owing to this demand, the global oil & gas downhole cables market shall witness a remarkable growth in coming years between 2019 and 2027.

Key Challenges Mentioned in the Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market Study

The report not focuses on the positive aspects of the global oil & gas downhole cables market, but also provides insight on the challenges and roadblock that might hamper the growth of the market. With the help of these insights, the players can come up with effective strategies that can help them overcome these roadblocks and have a sustainable future in the global oil & gas downhole cables market.

The major challenge that can significantly hamper the growth of global oil & gas downhole cables market is the fluctuating prices of the crude oil. The prices took nose-dive between 2014 and 2016 due to issues like recession and various political influence. However, the prices are recovering now but are not stable yet. With Prices not being stable, the business might not use oil & gas downhole cables for a while, which can significantly impact the growth of global oil & gas downhole cables market.

Majority of the oil & gas downhole cables market is dominated by Middle East and Africa . However, the region, especially Middle East is experiencing massive political conflict these days. These conflicts might also hamper the growth of global oil & gas downhole cables market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Global Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market: Regional Analysis

Prior to 2019, the global oil & gas downhole cables market was dominated by North America. The region is projected to continue its dominance in the coming years of the forecast period. This dominance is the result of growing number of technological companies developing unique solutions for the oil and gas industry in the U.S.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fast developing region in the global oil & gas downhole cables market. The pacing development of the region is attributed to growing industrialization in China and India and rising demand for crude oil.

Competitive Landscape

The global oil & gas downhole cables market is highly consolidated in nature. This nature of the market is the result of the dominance of handful of players over the market. Since, these prominent players have the maximum share of the global oil & gas downhole cables market, the new players find it difficult to enter the market.

In order to overcome this scenario, the new players are merging and collaborating with established players. With the help of these strategies, the new players can accommodate essential resources that can help them set their feet in the global oil & gas downhole cables market and have a sustainable future.

The global oil & gas downhole cables market is segmented on the basis of:

Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market, by Type

Tubing Encapsulated Cables (TECs)

Fiber Optic Cables

Others (including Hybrid Cables and ESP Cables)

Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market, by Installation

Onshore

Offshore

Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market, by Application

Oil & Gas Production

Data Collection

Well Monitoring

Power Downhole Equipment

Instrumentation & Control

Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Chile



Peru



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



Italy



France



U.K.



Spain



Benelux



Nordic



Russia



Poland



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



India



ASEAN



Australia & New Zealand

&

Japan



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



Turkey



North Africa



South Africa



Israel



Nigeria



Rest of Middle East & Africa

