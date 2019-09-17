Desperados welcomes party ideas from all over the world for one epic house party

- Desperados has thrown the world's largest crowdsourced party, bringing to life consumers' epic party ideas, like an eight-armed bartender so no time was wasted queuing for drinks

- After finding that 74% of people believe partying unites people, Desperados partnered with Elrow and Skream to create the most welcoming house party

- 3,000 guests walked over a giant welcome mat made of unwelcoming newspaper clippings, allowing them to leave the noise of the outside world at the door as they entered the party

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Desperados reached new levels of wild experimentation by welcoming partygoers and all their epic party ideas under one roof, to create the world's largest crowdsourced party. Partnering with party legends Elrow and UK dance music pioneer, Skream, Desperados transformed Magazine, one of London's newest venues, into the most welcoming house party and turned people's wild party ideas into a reality.