Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Gets a Reboot From UK-based Cloud Provider Cloudhelix

BRIGHTON, England, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Cloudhelix, a leading provider of cloud transformation services, launches a high-performance Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solution. Powered by VMware Horizon, the service offers IT teams everything they need to deliver desktops to employees globally without any hassle including:

Supporting users from the data centre through to the end device without owning or managing any infrastructure.

Utilising shared infrastructure without compromising performance and reducing cost.

Improved security, disaster recovery, easy management of software updates, support overhead reduction and simplified provisioning.

Although remote desktop experiences have been around since the early 2000's, uptake has been limited due to the poor end-user experience. Around the same time, public and private cloud platforms offered a solution that would ease business IT frustration, so virtual desktop usage lagged behind.

Today, despite widespread cloud adoption, businesses are still looking for multi-device agility across the workforce whilst also ensuring security - which is where DaaS from Cloudhelix comes in.

The Brighton-based managed cloud provider has built the new DaaS service on the same architecture that hosts mission-critical applications for customers requiring always-on performance. CEO, David Blesovsky, says: "This new service ensures consistently high performance for DaaS customers without the requirement of dedicated infrastructure or private connectivity, delivering premium end-user experiences to global workforces.

"VDI solutions like VMware Horizon ease the demands that modern workforces place on corporate IT teams, however, delivering the underlying infrastructure stack is expensive and time-consuming. Cloudhelix aim to take away this problem, leaving IT teams to focus on their workforce rather than the infrastructure supporting it."

The service is available as a free trial via the Cloudhelix website and includes all associated infrastructure, cloud management and VMware licensing - abstracting the cloud away from the organisation and delivering a simple way to deliver virtual applications and desktops.

Cloudhelix help businesses of all sizes overcome their technology challenges, from global enterprises to budding start-ups. Based in Brighton, UK, they aim to align current IT provision, challenges and business aims to tackle the root cause of technology issues. The end result is often a cloud platform, but there's a whole host of things to be explored initially to ensure the right solution is implemented first time round.

