Desiccant Market Poised to Reach USD 1.0 Billion by 2034 with 5.7% CAGR: Driven by E-commerce and Sustainable Packaging Trends | States TMR

The rising demand for processed and packaged food products, which require effective moisture control to maintain quality and shelf life, is driving the demand for desiccants.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The desiccant market was projected to attain US$ 552.6 million in 2023. It is likely to garner a 5.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 1.0 billion.

Desiccants are widely used in various industrial applications such as air and gas drying, which is crucial in industries like oil and gas, petrochemicals, and manufacturing. Innovation in desiccant technology, including the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly desiccants, is a key trend.

The rise of e-commerce and the need for effective moisture control in packaging during shipping and storage is boosting the desiccant market. The development and commercialization of bio-based desiccants offer new opportunities, aligning with the global shift towards green and sustainable products.

Innovations in packaging solutions that incorporate desiccants, such as active packaging, can open new avenues for growth. The increasing application of desiccants in healthcare products beyond pharmaceuticals, such as in medical devices and diagnostics, provides additional growth potential

Growth in the automotive sector, particularly in electric vehicles which require moisture-sensitive electronic components, boosts the demand for desiccants. Desiccants are being integrated with smart packaging solutions that can monitor and indicate humidity levels, ensuring better quality control.

Key Findings of the Market Report

• Adoption of IoT in logistics and supply chain management allows for real-time monitoring of moisture levels, enhancing the use of desiccants.

• Development of recyclable and reusable desiccants to meet environmental sustainability goals.

• Implementation of advanced manufacturing techniques like 3D printing in desiccant production can reduce costs and improve efficiency.

• The chemical industry's growth, which often requires stringent moisture control in production and storage, provides a significant market for desiccants.

Market Trends for Desiccants

• By type, the molecular sieve segment is expected to boost the growth of the desiccant market.

• Molecular sieves have a higher adsorption capacity compared to other desiccant types, making them more efficient in removing moisture from various environments.

• Molecular sieves exhibit selective adsorption properties, allowing them to target specific molecules, such as water vapor, while leaving other molecules untouched. This specificity enhances their effectiveness in moisture control.

• On the basis of form, the granule segment is expected to propel the market growth.

• Granular desiccants typically have a larger surface area compared to other forms, allowing for greater moisture absorption capacity per unit volume.

• Granular desiccants offer versatility in applications across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, food packaging, and automotive, contributing to their widespread adoption.

Desiccant Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 552.6 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 1.0 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.7 % No. of Pages 250 Pages Segments covered By Type, By Form, By Packaging, By Region

Global Market for Desiccant: Regional Outlook

North America

• The North American food and beverage industry is witnessing increasing demand for processed and packaged foods, which require effective moisture control to prevent spoilage and maintain product freshness. Desiccants are essential in packaging materials to ensure the integrity and safety of food products, thereby boosting their demand.

• North America is home to a significant electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry. Desiccants are extensively used in the production, storage, and transportation of electronic components to prevent moisture-related damage. The growth of these industries contributes to the increasing demand for desiccants.

Asia Pacific

• The rapid growth of e-commerce in Asia Pacific has led to increased demand for efficient packaging solutions to ensure the quality and integrity of products during transit. Desiccants play a crucial role in moisture control within packaging, particularly for products sensitive to humidity, thereby contributing to market growth.

• The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant infrastructure development projects in sectors such as construction, transportation, and utilities. Desiccants are used in building materials to prevent moisture-related issues such as mold and mildew growth, contributing to market growth in the construction industry.

Desiccant Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the desiccant market is characterized by the presence of several key players, along with numerous smaller companies and regional manufacturers.

These companies compete based on factors such as product innovation, quality, price, distribution network, and customer service. The following companies are well known participants in the desiccant market:

Arkema

CLARIANT

Evonik Industries AG

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

Multisorb

Silica Gel Desiccants

Sorbead India

TROPACK Packmitel GmbH

W. R. Grace & Co.

WISESORBENT TECHNOLOGY LLC

BeeChems

CILICANT

Key Development

• In 2023, in Charlotte, Clariant announced a significant advancement in its desiccant offerings. Introducing "Desi Pak" ECO moisture adsorbing packets, Clariant extends its range of environmentally friendly solutions. These packets are plastic-free and complement the company's existing line of responsibly sourced, highly absorbent natural clay desiccants.

• Designed to assist manufacturers and distributors in safeguarding sealed packaged goods from moisture damage, these new packets mark Clariant's continued dedication to reducing environmental impact while maintaining product efficacy.

Desiccant Market Segmentation

Type

• Silica Gel

• Molecular Sieve

• Activated Alumina

• Activated Carbon

• Bentonite Clay

• Calcium Chloride

• Calcium Sulfate

• Others

Form

• Powder

• Granule

• Pellet

• Others

Packaging

• Sachet/Pouch

• Canister

• Bag

• Others

End-use Industry

• Consumer Goods

• Electronics & Semiconductors

• Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

• Food & Beverage

• Chemicals & Petrochemicals

• Automotive & Transportation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Construction

• Others

Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

