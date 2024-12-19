Desert Control's Soil and Water Conservation Technology Selected for the United Nations World Food Programme's Innovation Accelerator to Enhance Food Security

SANDNES, Norway, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Control AS ("DSRT" or "the Company"), a leader in soil and water conservation technology, has been selected to join the United Nations World Food Programme's (WFP) Innovation Accelerator SPRINT Programme. Our participation in this programme aims to pilot the innovative Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) technology in Iraq, focusing on sustainable food production and efficient water resource management.

Funded by a grant from the WFP Innovation Accelerator, the six-month pilot will be executed in collaboration with Desert Control's regional partner, Soyl (formerly named Mawarid Desert Control, part of Abu Dhabi-based Mawarid Holding), and the WFP Iraq Country Office. The project will target the enablement of agricultural cultivation under harsh desert conditions at a site managed by the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture's Department of Forestry and Combating Desertification. The initiative aims to demonstrate LNC's capacity to improve soil health, reduce water consumption, and convert low-value agricultural land into fertile areas suitable for high-value crops.

"Iraq has been grappling with environmental challenges such as drought, desertification, and water scarcity, which jeopardize food production and community livelihoods," said Ole Kristian Sivertsen, CEO of Desert Control. "Being part of the WFP Innovation Accelerator Programme enables us to develop a blueprint for drought response and resilience, utilizing our innovation to transform degraded land into fertile soil. By enhancing agricultural productivity under water-limited conditions, we empower communities to manage their resources sustainably and contribute to global food security."

The WFP Innovation Accelerator, established in 2015, supports bold and transformative solutions to address food insecurity. Its SPRINT Programme (Sustainable Product Innovation & Technology) offers seed funding, hands-on project management, and access to WFP's expert networks. Desert Control's involvement aligns with WFP's mission to eradicate hunger and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger).

"By leveraging innovative solutions like Liquid Natural Clay, we aim to tackle the root causes of food insecurity while building resilience in regions most affected by climate change and resource scarcity," said Bernhard Kowatsch, Head of the WFP Innovation Accelerator. "We look forward to Desert Control and Soyl joining our programme to explore the potential of this technology to unlock sustainable food production."

Kashif Shamsi, Group CEO of Mawarid Holding, parent company of Soyl, expressed: "As a group deeply committed to the conservation of natural resources, we are honored to work with Desert Control and WFP as the implementation partner for this groundbreaking initiative. This innovation programme holds immense potential to create lasting impact, transforming how communities in arid regions can sustainably cultivate their lands and achieve food security, which can become a global blueprint for solutions to end hunger."

The project plans to demonstrate the innovation's impact on agricultural crops, including olive trees, pistachio, and windbreak varieties in sandy soils, with performance monitored against designated control areas. Success metrics encompass reduced water usage, improved tree survival rates, and observable plant and ecosystem health enhancements.

"Through participating in this programme, we aim to demonstrate how marginal land and sandy soils can be transformed into productive agricultural land, contributing to food security and sustainable economic development," Sivertsen added. "Our mission is clear: soil health leads to healthy plants with less pressure on natural resources, which support healthy food, healthy people, and, ultimately, a healthy planet. We aim to make earth green again by delivering innovations that secure the future of humanity and the resources we depend on, and we are proud to work with the WFP team to drive meaningful impact on this mission."

For more information, please contact:

Ole Kristian Sivertsen

President and Group CEO

Email: oks@desertcontrol.com

Mobile (NOR): +47 957 77 777

Mobile (USA): +1 650 643 6136

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/desert-control-as/r/desert-control-s-soil-and-water-conservation-technology-selected-for-the-united-nations-world-food-p,c4084538