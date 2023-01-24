Dermatomyositis Market is Expected to Showcase Significant Growth at a CAGR of 11% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Predicts DelveInsight

The dynamics of the dermatomyositis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in a number of healthcare spending across the world and rising cases of DM. Key players, such as Priovant Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Argenx, and others, are involved in developing drugs for dermatomyositis treatment

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Dermatomyositis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, dermatomyositis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Dermatomyositis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the dermatomyositis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 175 million in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total dermatomyositis prevalent population in the 7MM was approximately 61K in 2021.

in 2021. Globally, leading dermatomyositis companies such as Priovant Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Argenx, Pfizer, Janssen, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Kezar Life Sciences, Horizon Therapeutics, PAEAN Biotechnology , and others are developing novel dermatomyositis drugs that can be available in the dermatomyositis market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel dermatomyositis drugs that can be available in the dermatomyositis market in the coming years. The promising dermatomyositis therapies in the pipeline include brepocitinib, HIZENTRA (immune globulin), ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab), efgartigimod PH20, PF-06823859 , and others.

and others. According to Pfizer's November 2022 pipeline report, PF-06823859 has several designations, including ODD in the US AND Europe.

pipeline report, PF-06823859 has several designations, including ODD in the US AND Europe. In December 2018 , US FDA granted ODD to HIZENTRA for the treatment of DM.

Dermatomyositis Overview

Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory disease with distinctive cutaneous findings and varying degrees of systemic involvement; it can occur in both juvenile and adult forms. Adult and juvenile dermatomyositis share pathognomic skin rash and muscle inflammation, but they are distinct diseases with unique disease features and complications.

While the clinical presentation of JDM differs from that of adults, the skin lesions are similar, except for an increased incidence of calcinosis cutis in juvenile patients. Low-grade fever, an increased risk of gastrointestinal manifestations, and symmetric arthritis of the large and small joints are all common findings.

The underlying cause of dermatomyositis is unknown; however, evidence suggests that genetic, immune, and environmental factors all play a role. A detailed patient history, thorough clinical examination, detection of characteristic physical findings, and certain specialized tests are used to make the diagnosis. Creatinine kinase levels are less likely to be elevated in JDM than in adult dermatomyositis.

Dermatomyositis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 61K prevalent cases of dermatomyositis in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU4 and the UK, the highest number of prevalent cases of DM were in Germany, i.e., ~4,900 cases in the year 2021, which are estimated to rise by 2032.

The dermatomyositis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Classification-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Chronicity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Co-morbidity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Treated Cases

Dermatomyositis Treatment Market

The goal of dermatomyositis treatment is to decrease inflammation and vasculitis, as well as to reduce symptomatology and improve the patient's quality of life. To accomplish this goal, a dermatomyositis treatment regimen must be initiated early in the disease process and will necessitate an interprofessional approach to therapy. The administration of steroids is used to treat dermatomyositis. A high prednisolone dose must also be started early to improve muscle weakness. Steroid therapy should relieve symptoms within 4 weeks, after which the steroid dosage should be gradually tapered to 1 mg/kg every other day over a 10-week period. When prednisone is not an option, second-line agents such as methotrexate and azathioprine may be used.

Patients who develop resistance to therapy may benefit from rituximab, IVIG, and other biologics. Antipruritics, topical steroids, hydroxychloroquine, and steroids may be used to treat superficial skin diseases. The FDA approved OCTAGAM 10%, a 10% solution of intravenous human immunoglobulin (IVIG), to treat adults with diabetes last year. The approval was based on the findings of the Progress in Dermatomyositis (ProDERM) study. More recently, the FDA Office of Orphan Product Development granted Octapharma, the manufacturer of OCTAGAM 10%, 7 years of marketing exclusivity for this product, which is the first and only IVIG treatment for adult dermatomyositis.

Dermatomyositis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics

HIZENTRA (immune globulin): CSL Behring

ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab): Alexion Pharmaceuticals/AstraZeneca

Efgartigimod PH20: Argenx

PF-06823859: Pfizer

Nipocalimab: Janssen

Dermatomyositis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the dermatomyositis market is anticipated to change in the future due to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world and rising cases of dermatomyositis. Moreover, There has been a significant increase in knowledge and understanding of diabetes in recent years, which is increasingly being considered when making therapeutic decisions. Better prognostic markers would allow physicians to diagnose and treat at the onset of disease, potentially preventing disease progression. In addition, R&D to understand the diversity of the disease may improve diagnosis.

Furthermore, as dermatomyositis is a rare disorder, companies developing drugs in this area can charge a premium, which will further improve the dermatomyositis market growth. Moreover, limitations in current dermatomyositis drug therapies may eventually necessitate the need for more and more dependable treatment, which may also fuel the dermatomyositis market growth in the future.

However, certain factors will likely impede the growth of the dermatomyositis market. The dermatomyositis treatment is centered on the use of corticosteroids and immunosuppressants; however, only OCTAGAM 10% is approved to treat diabetes, and many pharmacological treatments are used off-label. Furthermore, due to the high disease heterogeneity, there is a lack of standardized treatment, which impedes the dermatomyositis market for drugs.

Moreover, dermatomyositis affects the patient's quality of life, resulting in lost productivity and a high level of disability associated with dermatomyositis treatment management. Comorbidities such as infections, cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular comorbidities, and others have high associated treatment costs. Hence, all these factors mentioned above are likely to hamper the dermatomyositis market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Base Year 2019 Dermatomyositis Market CAGR 11 % Dermatomyositis Market Size in 2021 USD 175 Million Key Dermatomyositis Companies Priovant Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Argenx, Pfizer, Janssen, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Kezar Life Sciences, Viela Bio, PAEAN Biotechnology, and others Key Pipeline Dermatomyositis Therapies Brepocitinib, HIZENTRA (immune globulin), ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab), Efgartigimod PH20, PF-06823859, Nipocalimab, and others

Scope of the Dermatomyositis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Dermatomyositis current marketed and emerging therapies

Dermatomyositis current marketed and emerging therapies Dermatomyositis Market Dynamics: Dermatomyositis market drivers and barriers

Dermatomyositis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dermatomyositis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Dermatomyositis Market Key Insights 2. Dermatomyositis Market Report Introduction 3. Dermatomyositis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Dermatomyositis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Dermatomyositis Treatment and Management 7. Dermatomyositis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Dermatomyositis Marketed Drugs 10. Dermatomyositis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Dermatomyositis Market Analysis 12. Dermatomyositis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Dermatomyositis Market Drivers 16. Dermatomyositis Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

