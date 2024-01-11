Dermal Fillers Market Size to Hit USD 8.8 Billion by 2035 | Exclusive Report by Roots Analysis

According to a recently published report by Roots Analysis, the growing prevalence of cosmetic procedures for face rejuvenation and scar treatment has led to a rise in the demand for medical aesthetic solutions which is anticipated to drive the market.

Global Dermal Fillers Market Overview

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dermal fillers market is estimated to be worth USD 3.1 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2035. It is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.18% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035.

Dermal fillers consist of hyaluronic acid in the form of a gel-like substance used for facial rejuvenation, face lifting, lip enhancement, and scar treatment. In the emerging field of medical aesthetic procedures, dermal fillers, also known as facial fillers, serve as a promising solution to achieve aesthetically radiant skin. It is worth highlighting that, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2022, more than 4.3 million hyaluronic acid dermal filler procedures have been performed worldwide. The wide-scale adoption of dermal fillers has been primarily attributed due to its minimal invasive nature, making it a useful option for patients seeking medical cosmetic procedures. Additionally, dermal fillers also comprise calcium hydroxyapatite, lactic acid, polymethyl methacrylates, and polyacrylamide gels. The dermal fillers are injected beneath the skin in the cheeks, marionette lines, nasolabial folds, marionette lines, and oral commissures to create a fuller and smooth appearance of the face. Owing to the benefits of medical aesthetic solutions such as dermal fillers, there is a surge in the demand of these procedures to achieve a radiant appearance which is estimated to grow the market during the forecast period.

Download Free PDF Brochure:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/dermal-fillers-market/request-sample.html

Dermal Fillers Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 3.1 billion Estimated value by 2035 USD 8.8 billion Growth rate (CAGR) of 9.18% Forecast Period 2023 - 2035 Segments Covered Distribution by Gender, by Material, End User, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Dermal Fillers Market Key Insight

Market Drivers

There are several factors that are propelling the dermal fillers market in the upcoming years. One of the promising factors includes dermal filler injections, attracting a broad population range due to their minimally invasive nature. Moreover, the increase in the number of aging population has surged the demand for dermal filler procedures to achieve youthful skin. The hype of social medical influencers further fueled the dermal fillers market. Additionally, the technological advancements in the market landscape, such as long-lasting formulations, help drive the market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Though the dermal fillers market is expanding positively across the globe, several restraints may impact the growth. One of the major market restraints is the risk of side effects such as bruising, swelling, and muscle weakness. However, some post-treatment measures are helpful to overcome these side effects. Further, stringent regulations from regulatory bodies for approval have limited the launch of novel formulations and products. The high cost associated with the development of dermal fillers also hinders market growth.

Growth Factors

Several growth factors are contributing to boost the market during the forecast period. Firstly, the demand for tailored formulations to meet people's aesthetic appearance requirements creates enormous opportunities for dermal filler companies to develop advanced solutions. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality with dermal filler formulation improves treatment outcomes. The requirement for biodegradable and sustainable materials for aesthetic medical solutions helps revolutionize the industry, leading to enormous opportunities for dermal filler production companies in the upcoming years.

Recent Developments in the Dermal Fillers Market

The dermal fillers market is witnessing several collaborations between key players to enhance the development of advanced dermal filler formulations.

In May 2022 , BioPlus and Chimin Health signed a joint venture agreement for the expansion of the development abilities of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers in the Chinese market.

, BioPlus and Chimin Health signed a joint venture agreement for the expansion of the development abilities of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers in the Chinese market. In February 2021 , Pharmaresearch inked a collaboration agreement with Yxintent for the distribution of Rejuran Fillers in the Chinese market. The collaboration between these players also includes the delivery of four different forms of fillers that are specifically designed for various areas of the face, specifically to eliminate scars and wrinkles.

, Pharmaresearch inked a collaboration agreement with Yxintent for the distribution of Rejuran Fillers in the Chinese market. The collaboration between these players also includes the delivery of four different forms of fillers that are specifically designed for various areas of the face, specifically to eliminate scars and wrinkles. In February 2021 , Allergen Aesthetica established a research and worldwide commercial partnership with CollPlant to utilize their plant-based recombinant human collagen in combination with Allergan's unique technologies for the development and commercialization of connective and dermal tissue fillers.

Dermal Fillers Market Segments

Based on the gender, the dermal fillers market is segmented into females and males.

Based on gender, the dermal fillers market is led by females, capturing 90% of the market share in 2023.

of the market share in 2023. Males are likely to grow at the highest compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the end user, the dermal fillers market is segmented into hospitals, clinics / med spas, and dermatology / cosmetology centers.

Based on end users, clinics / med spas and dermatology / cosmetology centers will dominate the market during the forecast period and are poised to capture 50.0% of the share in 2023.

of the share in 2023. The clinics / med spas and dermatology / cosmetology centers will grow during the forecast period at a higher CAGR of 9.57%.

Based on distribution, the dermal fillers market is segmented into direct distribution and indirect distributions.

Based on the distribution, the dermal fillers market is led by indirect distribution, capturing 80% of the market share in 2023.

of the market share in 2023. Indirect distribution is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the key geographical regions, the dermal fillers market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India), MENA (Turkey, Iran, Rest of the Middle East and North Africa) and Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of the Latin America)

North America is anticipated to dominate the dermal fillers market, holding a significant share ( 48.4%) in 2023.

is anticipated to dominate the dermal fillers market, holding a significant share ( in 2023. In Asia-Pacific , the market is likely to grow at a higher CAGR of 11.52% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Key Companies Profiled

The dermal fillers market report also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) that provide innovative vial solutions.

Allergan Aesthetics

Alma Lasers

Biotechitalia

Bison Medical

Koru Pharma

MedicalZone

Merz Pharma

Mesoestetic

MesoTech

NeoGenesis

Sinclair Pharma

Xcelene

Key Benefits of Buying this Report

The report offers market leaders and newcomers valuable insights into revenue estimations for both the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies.

The report provides stakeholders with a pulse on the spectrometry market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/dermal-fillers-market.html

Don't Miss Out on Other Interesting Titles:

Botox Fillers Market , Industrial Landscape and Recent Trends, 2023-2035.

Big Data in Healthcare Market - The global big data in healthcare market size is estimated to be $67 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 19%, during the forecast period 2023-2035

Microbiome Manufacturing Market – The global microbiome manufacturing market size is estimated to be worth $27 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 17% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Continuous Manufacturing Market - The global continuous manufacturing market size is estimated to be worth USD 2,080 million in 2023 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is a global leader in the pharma/biotech market research. Having worked with over 750 clients worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, academia, venture capitalists, and strategic investors for more than a decade, we offer a highly analytical / data-driven perspective to a network of over 450,000 senior industry stakeholders looking for credible market insights. All reports provided by us are structured in a way that enables the reader to develop a thorough perspective on the given subject. Apart from writing reports on identified areas, we provide bespoke research/consulting services dedicated to serving our clients in the best possible way.

Contact Us

Gaurav Chaudhary

Roots Analysis

+1 (415) 800 3415

Email: gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/

Blog: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/blog/

Press Release: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/press-releases.html

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg