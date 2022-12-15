Dermacosmetics Market to Generate $132,743.5 Million Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dermacosmetics market is predicted to hit $132,743.5 million value by 2030, progressing at a rate (CAGR) of 8.9%, according to the research report by market research company P&S Intelligence.

The biggest reasons for the industry growth are the surging per capita income of consumers, the increasing frequency of skin diseases, the rising spending on looks, and the escalating number of conferences conducted to spread awareness about these products.

Growing Awareness among People about Dermacosmetics

Dermacosmetics not only offer heathier skin but also improve its texture. For skin problems, including dark spots, photoaging, fine lines, acne, and wrinkles, these solutions are widely available.

Skin is the largest organ of the human body, and unhealthy skin has become a cause of worry for people these days. For healthy and flawless skin, people regularly take precautions. Several disorders associated with the skin are caused by air pollution, and many skin products can be used to treat them.

Rising Incidence of Skin Diseases Boosts Product Demand

Because of pollution and UV radiation, skin ailments, such as photoaging, are becoming common. It causes decreased skin flexibility, sunburns, and hair loss. Other factors that can lead to skin problems are excessive smoking and alcohol consumption and stress.

Acne is a common dermatological issue caused by sebum, debris, and dead skin cells blocking the hair cavities. The majority of the people in the world struggle with acne, which ultimately turns into a scar.

Approximately 85% of the Americans suffer from acne at least once in their lives, as per the American Academy of Dermatology. The skin illness melasma also develops gray–brown spots on the face.

Skincare Products Are Major Revenue Contributors

Because of the snowballing frequency of skin problems, the skincare category dominated the industry. A wide range of skincare products are used on body parts such as the elbows, knees, and neck. Thus, the key companies are collaborating on several R&D projects, for the betterment of the existing products.

Furthermore, consumers are becoming more inclined toward healthy skin over visual appeal. There is also growing attention on health and wellness and the longstanding damage caused by external agents, such as the sun's rays and pollutants. These are some major factors contributing to the demand for these products all over the world.

Europe Is Major Revenue Contributor

The European region held the largest revenue share in the market in 2021. This can be credited to the growth in the frequency of skin ailments and better access to a wide variety of skincare products. Additionally, the growing concentration of multinational corporations on creating new solutions, to meet the demands of customers, is propelling product sales.

Global Dermacosmetics Market Report Coverage

By Product

Skincare

Cream



Serum



Lotion



Cleanser



Gel



Toner

Haircare

Shampoo



Conditioner

By Treatment

Skin

Anti-Aging



Skin Whitening



Acne Treatment

Hair

Anti-Dandruff



Anti-Hair Fall



Hair Repair

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies & Retail Stores

Online Channels

By End User

Clinics, Medical Spas, & Salons

At-Home

Hospitals

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

