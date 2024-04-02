Deribit first derivatives exchange to receive VARA Regulatory Approval

Deribit selects Dubai as new Headquarters.

Licence remains subject to fulfilment of specific conditions and qualifying for operational approval.

Luuk Strijers (Current Chief Commercial Officer) appointed as new CEO of Deribit.

DUBAI, UAE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deribit FZE, the Dubai entity of Deribit group, the world's leading crypto derivative options platform, today announced it has received a conditional Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) for VA Exchange Services. The licence covers both spot and derivatives trading and remains non-operational until Deribit fully satisfies all remaining conditions and select localisation requirements defined by VARA.

Deribit is relocating the firm's global headquarters to Dubai and has also appointed Luuk Strijers as the Chief Executive Officer alongside two Non-Executive Directors. The firm will work closely with VARA to complete the last formal steps in the process to enable it to officially launch the exchange in Dubai.

Once operational, Deribit will serve institutional and qualified investors, enabling them to utilise the platform´s leading technology. The firm will also continue to serve its retail client base from its broker affiliate in Panama, which is a member of Deribit FZE in Dubai until further notice.

Deribit will soon share launch plans, terms and the exact timing to start operating under the new licensed entity.

Luuk Strijers, the new CEO, joined the firm in 2019 as Chief Commercial Officer. With almost 20 years in the industry (e.g. former SGX) Strijers brings a solid background in both product development and client engagement to his new role.

Strijers commented on the news, "Being appointed CEO at this crucial time is a huge honour. VARA's progressive regulatory framework opens up vast opportunities in the digital asset realm. Our strong position in the crypto options market reflects the trust our clients have in us. I'm thrilled to work with our loyal clientele and drive Deribit's innovation, as we continue to lead in the evolving crypto marketplace."

Deribit has also disclosed that Dennis Dijkstra, Former CEO of Flow Traders, and industry veteran Willem Meijer, will become Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) for Deribit. As NEDs, Dijkstra and Meijer will be assisting in advising on the long-term growth strategy of the company and ensuring that Deribit continues to position itself as a successful and profitable market leader.

John Jansen, Co-Founder of Deribit, commented on today's news, "Today marks a monumental chapter in Deribit's story. Securing the conditional VASP license from VARA is not just a regulatory milestone; it's a sign of our unwavering commitment to providing a secure, transparent, and innovative platform for our users. The appointment of a new CEO and two seasoned NEDs signifies a fusion of fresh insights and extensive experience, fortifying our strategy for long-term growth. As we anchor our operations in Dubai, we're not only extending our reach but also reaffirming our resolve to remain the platform of choice for trading. This is a giant stride towards realising our ambitious vision, and it invigorates our journey in steering the crypto industry to new horizons."

About Deribit

Deribit is a centralized, institutional-grade crypto derivatives exchange for options and futures. Deribit's state-of-the-art infrastructure offers instantaneous price discovery, low latency trading, advanced risk mitigation services, and deep liquidity via its network of top-tier market makers. Led by a team with decades of experience in options trading across all markets, Deribit facilitates a significant majority of all crypto options trading and has robust proof of assets and liabilities procedures to ensure the exchange is held to the highest of standards. Deribit has been consistently acknowledged as a leader in space as one of few exchanges to secure the ISO 27001 certificate and was named Best Exchange for Innovation by Hedgeweek.

For additional information, visit: www.deribit.com

About VARA

Established in March 2022, following the effect of Law No.4 of 2022, VARA is the competent entity in charge of regulating, supervising, and overseeing VAs and VA Activities in all zones across the Emirate of Dubai, including Special Development Zones and Free Zones but excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre. VARA plays a central role in creating Dubai's advanced legal framework to protect investors and establish international standards for Virtual Asset industry governance, while supporting the vision for a borderless economy.

For more information visit: www.vara.ae

Media Contact

M Group Strategic Communications (On behalf of Deribit)

deribitpr@mgroupsc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2359647/Deribit_logo.jpg