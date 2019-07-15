Dependency on Natural Gas as a Fuel Stirring Sales of Fired Heaters During Forecast Period, Reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a stern focus on the global fired heaters market, it has been observed that direct-fired heaters would account for more than 70% market share in the coming years. These estimations have been concluded after keeping in mind the increasing consumer demand for lucrative yet highly productive fired heaters. Moreover, advanced preference for efficient heating equipment has further motivated a significant demand for direct-fired heaters. To learn more about the upcoming developments expected to occur in the global fired heaters market, Fact.MR has published a new study titled "Fired Heaters Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 – 2028".

According to this well-researched report, the global sales of fired heaters were recorded close to 695 units in 2018; it is estimated that the target market would deliver approximately 5% Y-o-Y in 2019. At present, the fired heaters industry stays influenced by a variety of factors which include continual adoption in chemical and petrochemical industries. Furthermore, the shifting focus of manufacturers to augment operational efficiencies of fired heater is supporting market growth quite intensely.

Demand for Natural Gas Set to Bolster Fired Heater Sales

Looking at the ongoing trend, the global energy demand, especially, for natural gas has transformed into a preferred fuel choice. It is interestingly to know that, over two-fifth share energy consumption is dedicated to natural gas. Fired heaters have a pivotal role in the natural gas-fired furnaces which are used in the energy & power sector, which remains imperative in maintaining their demand.

East Asian Market Attractiveness Lifted with Manufacturer Contribution

With a brief outlook about the geographical expanse, East Asia will remain as the most attractive market for fired heaters. The sales for fired heaters in 2019 are likely to hit 25%. Among the prime nations, China will strengthen its spot as the attractive market for fired heater manufacturers, with accounts raising higher than 70% sales in East Asia. Since China is the hub for numerous chemical and petrochemical process equipment services, the market players are working to reinforce their focus on consolidating their distribution and improving the supply chain to influence the growth potential in the nation.

Carbon Emission Control Supporting Sales of Fired Heaters

It has been observed that key developments and actions towards carbon emission control in industries has moved the focus of end-users to implement fired heaters with bolted combustion systems. The use of these fired heaters proves effective in saving energy, thereby permitting cost-optimization for end-users and motivate sales.

As the report concludes, readers can gather information about the major players functioning in the global fired heaters market. AbsolutAire, Inc., TechEngineering S.r.l., Inc., G.C. Broach Company, Optimized Process Furnaces, Thermax, Amec Foster Wheeler, Exotherm Corporation, Sigma Thermal, Hetsco Inc., Boustead International Heaters Ltd and Unit Birwelco Group, are some of the leading manufacturers who have been working relentlessly to motivate market growth in the coming years.

