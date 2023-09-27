DentalMonitoring Announces Integration with Cloud Based Practice Management System and Retainer Solution.

PARIS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalMonitoring, the leading AI-powered remote monitoring and clinical data solution in orthodontics, is proud to announce recent partnerships with forward-thinking companies to advance smarter orthodontics. DentalMonitoring is a solution for the entire patient journey, helping practitioners deliver results in pre-treatment observation, treatment and ongoing retention. New partnerships between the company with OrthoBridge and Retainers4life deliver on DentalMonitoring's commitment to providing brand-agnostic, open solutions for orthodontists to benefit the most patients.

DentalMonitoring Smarter Orthodontics

DentalMonitoring has developed an API integration allowing the patient management system (PMS) to connect with the remote monitoring system. OrthoBridge is the latest PMS to integrate with DentalMonitoring, allowing their customers to simplify the process of patient creation and eliminate unnecessary duplicated tasks. This integration gives an advantage to staff by providing easier access to patient data while retaining digital security. By creating a single digital workplace for clinicians, the integrated OrthoBridge system improves patient monitoring and increases control over treatment progress.

UK-based Retainers4life is partnering with DentalMonitoring to provide a unique RetentionMonitoring system for private practice and NHS orthodontists. Retainers4life will use the DentalMonitoring software and ScanBoxpro to monitor patient retention to help patients keep their perfect smile, long after treatment completion.

DentalMonitoring CEO Philippe Salah says, "DentalMonitoring is proud to collaborate with new partners as we work together to elevate the patient experience and help doctors create sustainable, scalable efficiency in their practices. These partnerships express our dedication to smarter orthodontics, especially for NHS practices."

Practices interested in learning more should visit https://dentalmonitoring.com/boc-in-london/ or stop by the DentalMonitoring booth at stand 26 during the upcoming BOC in London, September 28-30.

About DentalMonitoring - www.dental-monitoring.com

DentalMonitoring's AI-powered platform and patented technology automatically detects and analyzes 130+ intraoral conditions which trigger automated messages to the patient and practice, so doctors know exactly when a patient needs an in-person appointment. DentalMonitoring is suited for all treatment types and orthodontic appliance brands. It drives compliance by checking treatment progress and detecting issues early through closer supervision of treatment between in-office appointments and automated next steps. It optimizes chair time, so appointments are scheduled at the right time and clinicians and their team never walk into an appointment without knowing the most important information.

