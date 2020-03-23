Dental Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 40,500 Million by 2025, With a CAGR of 5.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental consumables and dental equipment are the main categories in the dental market. North America and Europe, followed by the rest of Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Australia, are the leading regional dental markets.

Dental consumables are products used on patients to treat dental impairments, repair the tooth, and address associated gingival tissues. Dental equipment, on the other hand, is instruments used by dentists to provide optimum dental care.

In 2017, the global Dental market size was 26000 million USD and it is expected to reach 40500 million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% between 2018 and 2025.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DENTAL MARKET SIZE :

Demand for dental care services is expected to increase significantly in the coming decade. Increasing demand for healthcare, as well as a rising economy, means greater care will be needed with improved infrastructure and facilities, creating opportunities for the private sector. The new private sector is made up of many independent clinics, creating a significant opportunity for large chains with a reputation for quality. This scenario is expected to increase the market size of the dental market.

Furthermore, the growth of the world's elderly population and an increasing consumer understanding of oral healthcare needs are driving the development of the global dental market.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers :

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa .

This report focuses on the global top players, covered :

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Align Technology

Planmeca

Ivoclar Vivadent

J Morita Corporation

3M

Carestream Dental

GC Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Septodont

Ultradent

Shofu Dental

Kulzer

Vatech

Coltene

Angelalign

Kangda Medical

Sinol Dental

Fujian Meisheng

Shandong Huge

Others.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Dental Consumables

Dental Equipment.

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into:

General Hospitals

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics.

