Dental Healing Caps Market Value to Exceed US$ 5.2 Bn by 2031, Reveals TMR Study

The dental clinics & labs segment is anticipated to hold major market share during the forecast period

Increase in cases of oral health disorders is expected to fuel market development in North America

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental healing caps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2031, according to the market outlook presented in a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Dental Healing Caps Market: Key Findings

Governments in several countries across the globe are taking initiatives to spread awareness about the importance of preventive dental care and overall oral health. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India initiated a program named the NOHP (National Oral Health Program) in 2020. The primary motive of this program was to offer equitable, affordable, and accessible oral health care delivery in a well-organized way and provide 'optimal oral health.' The number of people seeking treatment for dental health issues has increased in the past few years. This factor is likely to boost industry growth during the forecast period.

Prevalence of oral health disorders such as periodontal disease, tooth decay, and cavities is rising owing to the rise in consumption of sugary foods, alcohol, and tobacco. Moreover, poor oral hygiene is one of the important factors leading to oral health issues. These factors are projected to drive the demand for dental healing caps in the near future.

Adult population is at higher risk of experiencing oral health disorders as opposed to children, owing to various factors such as the consumption of tobacco & alcohol and adoption of unhealthy lifestyle. As per the TMR research report, the adult segment is expected to hold major market share during the forecast period.

Porcelain fused-to-metal, ceramics or porcelain, resin, and metal are the key materials utilized in the manufacturing of dental healing caps. The application of all-ceramic crowns has increased in the past few years owing to their aesthetic advantages. These crowns can help match the appearance and color of the surrounding teeth and protect & conceal the damaged tooth. As per the market forecast in the TMR report, the ceramics or porcelain segment held larger market share in 2021.

People are inclining toward visiting a specialist instead of a hospital in order to get more precise treatment solutions. Thus, there has been a rise in the number of dental surgeries carried out at clinics & labs rather than hospitals and other healthcare services. According to the TMR research report, in terms of end-user, the dental clinics & labs segment held major share of the market in 2021.

Dental Healing Caps Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in prevalence of oral health disorders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period

Rise in popularity of cosmetic dentistry is anticipated to offer lucrative business opportunities in the market

Dental Healing Caps Market: Regional Analysis

North America held significant market share in 2021. It is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period due to increase in adoption of aesthetic and cosmetic dentistry and rise in prevalence of oral health issues such as cavities and gum diseases.

Players are anticipated to gain significant business opportunities in Asia Pacific in the next few years owing to an increase in awareness and adoption of oral health care in the region

Competition Landscape

The global industry is fragmented, with existence of several regional and international players

Companies are engaging in strategies of mergers and acquisitions to maintain a foothold in the market

Dental Healing Caps Market: Key Players

Shenzhen Chirimen Technology Co., Ltd.

DENTIN

IDI - Implants Diffusion International

Cowellmedi Co., Ltd.

Z-Systems GmbH

Institut Straumann AG

Biotec

ANGELS Dental Implant Solutions Center

Dentalpoint AG.

AXELMED S.R.L

Danaher Dental

Medical Instinct Deutschland GmbH

Bicon, LLC

Heliocos GmbH

Osstem

Dental Healing Caps Market Segmentation

Material

Ceramics or Porcelain



Porcelain Fused-to-Metal



Metal



Resin



Others

Age Group

Adult



Teenager

End-user

Hospitals



Dental Clinics & Labs



Others

Regions Covered

North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

