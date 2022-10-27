Dental Alloys Market to Reach $3.1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in demand for dental implants and rise in geriatric population drive the growth of the global dental alloys market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental Alloys Market by Alloy Type (Gold-based, Palladium-based, Silver-based, Cobaltbased, Nickel-based, Others), by Application (Dental Restoration, Dental Implants, Partial Dentures and Bridgework, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global dental alloys industry generated $1.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $3.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in demand for dental implants, rise in geriatric population, and application in the production of denture bases and partial denture structures drive the growth of the global dental alloys market. However, some basic alloys used in dentistry application have high hardness property, thus making them difficult for formulation and finishing of prosthetic parts and restorative materials. In addition, other factors such as porcelain pigmentation and low corrosion resistance make them difficult to cast dental prosthesis. All these factors are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Contrarily, new production technologies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global dental alloys market, owing to the reduction in patient visits in most of the dental clinics during the lockdown.

Several studies suggest that orthopedic surgeons were exposed to the highest risk of COVID-19 infection. In order to minimize the risk, key players in the dental alloys market are launching innovative alloy products that tend to minimize COVID-19 infection among patients and dentistry surgeons.

The gold-based alloy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on alloy type, the gold-based alloy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global dental alloys market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Gold metal is flexible and ductile thus making it easy to be molded into different shapes in order to be used in dental applications such as dental crowns, bridges and inlays. However, the nickel-based alloy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.05% from 2022 to 2031. Nickel based alloys are widely used in prosthodontics application. Factors such as corrosion inhibition, potentio dynamic polarization, and surface morphology of nickel makes it suitable to be used in dental applications.

The dental implants segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on applications, the dental implants segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global dental alloys market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. Growing demand for dental implants is anticipated to drive the demand for dental alloys intended to be used for dental implant application. Selection and usage of appropriate base metal or alloy are very essential for ensuring longevity of dental implants, due to which, key-players in the dental implant market have adopted new production technologies. This in turn, is offering new growth opportunities for dental alloys market.

Asia-Pacific region to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global dental alloys market, attributed to the rise in demand for dental implants in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to dominate the market in 2031 and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The dental industry in India is growing owing to the presence of a large number of dental laboratories and dental institutes, and the growing dental healthcare awareness among people. This in turn, has escalated the demand and use of dental alloys, thereby driving the demand for dental alloys. In addition, the demand for dental tourism is also growing that is further anticipated to drive the growth of dental alloys market across Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players: -

Aalba Dent Inc.,

Argen Corporation,

Aurident Inc.,

88Dent,

Dentsply Sirona,

Heraeus Holding,

Ivoclar Vivadent,

Jensen Dental,

Kennametal Inc.,

Kerr Corporation,

Kulzer GmbH,

Kuraray Europe GmbH,

Sterngold Dental LLC,

Success Dental Co.,

Yamamoto Precious Metal Co. Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global dental alloys market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

