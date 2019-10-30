DENSO and Kitov.ai Signed a Partnership Agreement for Adopting Kitov's Smart Visual Inspection Technology Across DENSO's Manufacturing Lines

KARIYA, Japan, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier and Kitov.ai, a developer and manufacturer of automated smart visual inspection solutions, announced today the signing of a partnership agreement.

The agreement will enable DENSO to adopt Kitov's technology for smart quality inspection across its global manufacturing facilities. According to the terms of the agreement, the parties will co-design a standard smart visual inspection solution, based on Kitov's state-of-the-art technology, that is expected to be used across DENSO's manufacturing lines. DENSO will install the first co-designed visual inspection system this fall, and Kitov and DENSO will together develop and enrich AI-based automated visual inspection system based on real production needs.

Kitov.ai develops AI-based solutions for visual inspection in industrial manufacturing. The solutions developed by Kitov improve quality and reduce manufacturing costs. Kitov's technology is leveraging Computer Vision, Artificial Intelligence capabilities, advanced Robotics, and Big Data Analytics.

"While constantly striving for the best quality in our manufacturing lines, we've been realizing that complex robot programing and time-consuming robot teaching had been the enemy of accelerating automation in factories worldwide. Kitov System is the solution to this problem. I strongly believe that together with Denso's expertise robotic automation hands on experience, we could revolutionize the auto manufacturing market and so many others." says Katsuhiko Sugito, DENSO Executive Officer and DENSO WAVE Incorporated CEO.

Hanan Gino, the CEO of Kitov.ai states: "The Kitov solution has already been deployed by leading Electronics, Automotive and Aerospace manufacturers in Europe, China, Malaysia, USA, Mexico and Israel. We are proud to team up with DENSO, a global leader in the automotive industry and pleased about the opportunity to introduce our unique technology to the Japanese automotive industry. We value the strategic partnership with DENSO that will allow us to adopt our solutions in the most demanding environments constantly seeking top quality."

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 211 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

About Kitov.ai

Kitov.ai is a supplier of smart visual inspection solutions for manufacturers in electronics, automotive, aerospace, defense and medical devises industries.

Kitov develops a fully automated, universal 3D visual inspection system that can be trained by a non-expert in a fast and intuitive manner to inspect almost any product.

For more information, visit www.kitov.ai

