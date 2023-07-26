Dementia Market to Grow Rapidly, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies Active in the Market - Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen, Merck, BioVie, Biogen, Vivoryon, Sage, Alnylam, BioXcel, EIP, Otsuka, Alector, Transposon

The dynamics of the dementia market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2023–2032.

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Dementia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, dementia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Dementia Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the dementia market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per the assessment of DelveInsight, the total prevalent cases of dementia in the 7MM were found to be ~21 million in 2021, which are expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.42% during the study period (2019–2032).

in 2021, which are expected to increase at a during the study period (2019–2032). Leading dementia companies such as EIP Pharma Inc, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Pfizer, Allyx Therapeutics, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Prevail Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Cognition Therapeutics, Alector Inc., Athira Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Karuna Therapeutics, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., Passage Bio, Inc., Suven Life Sciences Limited, Biogen, Sage Therapeutics, Transposon Therapeutics, Inc., Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, TrueBinding, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Cassava Sciences, Inc., BioVie Inc., Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel dementia drugs that can be available in the dementia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel dementia drugs that can be available in the dementia market in the coming years. Some key therapies for dementia treatment include Neflamapimod, K0706, Bosutinib, BMS-984923, BXCL501, PR006, CVL-871, CT1812, AL001, ATH-1017, AVP-786, KarXT, CST-2032, PBFT02, Masupirdine, BIIB080, SAGE-718, TPN-101, AXS-05, JNJ-63733657, Donanemab, TB006, MK-2214, Simufilam, NE3107, Aducanumab, PQ912, SAGE-718, ALN-APP, and others.

Dementia Overview

Dementia is a complex neurological condition characterized by a decline in cognitive abilities, affecting memory, thinking, behavior, and the ability to perform everyday tasks. It is not a specific disease but rather an umbrella term for a group of symptoms that are severe enough to interfere with a person's daily functioning. There are several underlying causes of dementia, with Alzheimer's disease being the most prevalent.

The symptoms of dementia can vary depending on the specific type and stage of the condition. However, some common signs include memory loss, difficulty finding words, confusion, disorientation, impaired judgment, and decision-making, changes in mood and personality, and problems with reasoning and problem-solving. As the disease progresses, individuals may experience difficulties with self-care, recognizing loved ones, and maintaining social interactions. Diagnosing dementia can be challenging, as there is no single test that can definitively determine its presence. Physicians rely on a comprehensive assessment of an individual's medical history, physical and neurological examinations, cognitive tests, and sometimes brain imaging scans.

Dementia Epidemiology Segmentation

The dementia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current dementia patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The dementia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Dementia Prevalent Cases

Dementia Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Dementia Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Dementia Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Dementia Treatment Market

While there is currently no cure for dementia, various dementia treatment approaches aim to manage symptoms, slow down its progression, and improve the quality of life for individuals living with the condition. The treatment of dementia often involves a multidisciplinary approach that includes medication, therapy, and lifestyle modifications. Medications such as cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine are commonly prescribed to help manage cognitive symptoms and enhance memory and thinking abilities. These drugs work by regulating neurotransmitters in the brain, providing temporary relief and potentially slowing down the decline.

Non-pharmacological interventions are also integral to dementia treatment. Cognitive stimulation therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy can help individuals maintain their cognitive abilities, enhance communication skills, and engage in meaningful activities. Physical exercise, a healthy diet, and social engagement are crucial components that can potentially improve overall well-being and slow down cognitive decline. Support from caregivers and family members is vital in dementia treatment. They play a significant role in creating a safe and supportive environment, ensuring proper medication adherence, and providing emotional support. Additionally, support groups and community resources can offer valuable assistance to both individuals with dementia and their caregivers, providing education, respite care, and a network of understanding individuals.

While dementia remains a challenging condition to treat, ongoing research and advancements in medical science offer hope for future breakthroughs. Early detection, personalized care plans, and a comprehensive approach encompassing medical, therapeutic, and lifestyle interventions are key to effectively managing dementia and promoting the best possible quality of life for those affected by this condition.

Key Dementia Therapies and Companies

Neflamapimod: EIP Pharma Inc

K0706: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited

Bosutinib: Pfizer

BMS-984923: Allyx Therapeutics

BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc

PR006: Prevail Therapeutics/Eli Lilly and Company

CVL-871: Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC

CT1812: Cognition Therapeutics

AL001: Alector Inc.

ATH-1017: Athira Pharma

AVP-786: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc.

KarXT: Karuna Therapeutics

CST-2032: CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc.

PBFT02: Passage Bio, Inc.

Masupirdine: Suven Life Sciences Limited

BIIB080: Biogen

SAGE-718: Sage Therapeutics

TPN-101: Transposon Therapeutics, Inc.

AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

JNJ-63733657: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Donanemab: Eli Lilly and Company

TB006: TrueBinding, Inc.

MK-2214: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Simufilam: Cassava Sciences, Inc.

NE3107: BioVie Inc.

Aducanumab: Biogen

PQ912: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

SAGE-718: Sage Therapeutics

ALN-APP: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Dementia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the dementia market have been significantly shaped by the increasing prevalence of this neurodegenerative disorder, which has become a global healthcare concern. As the population ages, the number of individuals affected by dementia is expected to rise, driving the demand for effective treatments and therapeutic interventions. This has led to a surge in research and development activities, with pharmaceutical companies investing in the discovery of novel drugs and therapies to alleviate symptoms and slow disease progression.

Additionally, advancements in diagnostic techniques and biomarker identification have improved early detection and diagnosis, enabling timely interventions. Market players are focusing on collaborations and partnerships to leverage expertise and resources, as well as exploring innovative approaches such as digital therapeutics and personalized medicine. Overall, the dementia market is driven by the urgent need for effective interventions and represents a dynamic landscape with ongoing efforts to address the growing impact of this devastating condition.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the dementia market. The dementia market may face challenges such as the complex nature of the disease, the lack of definitive treatments, and the high costs associated with research and development. Further, the dementia market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the dementia market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Dementia Companies EIP Pharma Inc, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Pfizer, Allyx Therapeutics, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Prevail Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Cognition Therapeutics, Alector Inc., Athira Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Karuna Therapeutics, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., Passage Bio, Inc., Suven Life Sciences Limited, Biogen, Sage Therapeutics, Transposon Therapeutics, Inc., Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, TrueBinding, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Cassava Sciences, Inc., BioVie Inc., Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Dementia Therapies Neflamapimod, K0706, Bosutinib, BMS-984923, BXCL501, PR006, CVL-871, CT1812, AL001, ATH-1017, AVP-786, KarXT, CST-2032, PBFT02, Masupirdine, BIIB080, SAGE-718, TPN-101, AXS-05, JNJ-63733657, Donanemab, TB006, MK-2214, Simufilam, NE3107, Aducanumab, PQ912, SAGE-718, ALN-APP, and others

Scope of the Dementia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Dementia current marketed and emerging therapies

Dementia current marketed and emerging therapies Dementia Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Dementia Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Dementia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Dementia Market Key Insights 2. Dementia Market Report Introduction 3. Dementia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Dementia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Dementia Treatment and Management 7. Dementia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Dementia Marketed Drugs 10. Dementia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Dementia Market Analysis 12. Dementia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

